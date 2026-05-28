Pavé The Way® Jewelry Expands Accessible Ethical Luxury with New 'Vermeil-zing Grace' Collection

Triple Wish Earrings with Black Enamel Tips Diamond Georgette V Earrings with Pink Zircon Reverse Cleo Clip Earrings with Champagne Zircon

Pavé The Way® Jewelry by Joan Hornig Debuts “Vermeil-zing Grace” Collection, Featuring One-of-a-Kind, Purpose-Driven Designs.

With the prices of gold and silver so high, I wanted to ensure that a new generation of collectors and influencers can easily access meaningful, philanthropic luxury.” — Joan Hornig

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pavé The WayJewelry by Joan Hornig today announces the launch of its newest collection, “Vermeil-zing Grace,” a refined line that reimagines the most beloved elements of Hornig’s fine jewelry designs originally featured at Bergdorf Goodman.Drawing on the legacy of her eponymous collection, the Vermeil-zing Grace collection highlights the brand’s signature aesthetic: bespoke-inspired craftsmanship, kinetically designed earrings, and a steadfast commitment to conscious luxury. Each piece in the collection is entirely one-of-a-kind, created with individually sourced natural gemstones - ensuring that no two designs are ever alike. This dedication to uniqueness elevates every piece into a personal statement of style and individuality.The collection includes both pierced and clip-on earring styles, expanding accessibility without compromising elegance or design integrity. Each design celebrates the brilliance of its unique gemstones, enhanced by Hornig’s distinctive use of green gold accents, thoughtfully adapted for today’s discerning and values-driven consumer.The Vermeil-zing Grace diamond earrings retail from $375 to $525 and are crafted using ethically sourced diamonds and gemstones, sterling silver, and repurposed 18k gold - offering an accessible entry point into fine jewelry with purpose.“With the prices of gold and silver so high, I wanted to ensure that a new generation of collectors and influencers can easily access meaningful, philanthropic luxury,” said Joan Hornig. “For more than 25 years, we have donated 100% of profit from every sale to the charity of the purchaser’s choice. To date, we have contributed millions of dollars to over 1,000 nonprofit organizations worldwide. Each one-of-a-kind piece reflects not only individual style, but also the unique impact each purchaser chooses to make.”Pavé The WayJewelry is designed not only to be worn, but also to spark conversations of consequence - encouraging dialogue around personal passions, style, and advocacy. Rooted in respect for the planet, artisans, and global communities, the brand empowers consumers to align their purchases with their values, reinforcing its mission as a pioneering social enterprise.For more information, visit www.ptwjewelry.com or contact (212) 427-6216.

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