FindReps® Unveils Major Expansion, Introduces Support for Direct Sales Reps

NewLines app also rebranded as RepJobs™ to signal its expanded mission

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network(HSMN) announced today that its sales rep recruiting subsidiary, FindRepsLLC, has greatly expanded the scope of its groundbreaking suite of mobile apps to include job opportunities for direct sales representatives.To better reflect its expanded mission, the NewLines app has also been rebranded as “RepJobs”. Used in conjunction with the FindReps app, RepJobs™ presents job opportunities for employed (W-2) reps, in addition to new product lines for independent (1099) reps. Even when on the go, a rep can indicate interest in any opportunity with a single tap, which transmits their anonymous rep profile to the recruiter or employer in real time. There is zero cost for reps to participate.The updated FindReps app enables the recruiter or hiring manager to post and manage an unlimited number of job opportunities, free of charge.Mutual Anonymity, a feature exclusive to FindReps and maintained throughout the screening process, virtually eliminates hiring bias."The team has done a fantastic job with this expansion," said Rick Cataldo, Managing Partner of FindReps. "It’s exciting to see FindReps become a truly complete package, offering the same powerful blend of efficiency and privacy to users in both the W-2 and 1099 worlds," Cataldo added.About FindRepsFindReps is the only candidate screening solution precisely tuned for MedTech/BioPharma recruiters, hiring managers and sales representatives. FindReps screens and connects recruiters with rep candidates anonymously, in real time.The FindReps system leverages a unique algorithm that entirely eliminates résumés from the screening process. FindReps is faster and more efficient than legacy screening methods, and also enables anxiety-free passive recruiting.The FindReps app (for recruiters and hiring managers) is available on the Apple App Store at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/findreps/id1202589252 The RepJobs app (for sales rep candidates) is available on the Apple App Store at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/newlines/id1234617203 and on Google Play at:For more information about FindReps and RepJobs, visit: https://FindReps.app or follow us on X, Instagram FaceBook and TikTok Copyright © 2026 The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network LLC. All rights reserved.The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network and FindReps are registered trademarks of The Healthcare Sales & Marketing Network LLC. Apple, App Store, iPhone and iPad are trademarks of Apple Inc. Android and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

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