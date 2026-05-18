A Disruptive New Force In Family Entertainment Is Entering The UK Market

The Little Builders Entertainment Arena Forewomen supervising Little Builders Little Builders Experience Centres

It could change the future of soft play forever

In a traditional soft play centre, kids create their own entertainment, but we immerse them in play experiences that extend to parents, creating an entertainment social hub for modern families” — Showon's Creative Producer

ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As parents increasingly demand safe, enriching experiences for their children, and valuable time back for themselves, LITTLE BUILDERS ™ is launching a bold new concept designed for the modern family.The move comes as the UK “experience economy” continues to boom, with more than 60 million annual visits to family entertainment venues and a sector now estimated to be worth between £500 million and £1 billion each year.Behind the concept is Showon Productions, creators of immersive theatrical family experiences, who identified a major gap in the traditional soft play market.LITTLE BUILDERS™ make a simple promise to parents:“Park the Kids & Chill.”While children explore fantasy worlds, educational adventures and giant interactive sandpit experiences, parents can enjoy:• A stylish CHILL Coffee House with quality food and drinks• Pilates, Yoga and Zumba facilities• Comfortable remote-working spaces• Community-led initiatives, including maternity clubs and home education partnershipsThe company plans to launch more than sixteen LITTLE BUILDERS™ centres across England over the next year, creating new jobs and community opportunities for local young people. Licences are already under consideration in four major UK cities, with the first venue announcements expected next month.Industry insiders believe LITTLE BUILDERS™ could represent one of the biggest shifts in the UK family leisure market in more than a decade , blending entertainment, wellbeing, hospitality and community under one roof.

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