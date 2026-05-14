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Proposed amendments to Probate Rules 5.696 (Guardian Accounting), 5.700 (Objection to Guardianship Reports), 5.901 (Form for Petition to Determine Incapacity), 5.902 (Form for Petition and Order of Guardian), 5.903 (Letters of Guardianship), 5.904…

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Proposed amendments to Probate Rules 5.696 (Guardian Accounting), 5.700 (Objection to Guardianship Reports), 5.901 (Form for Petition to Determine Incapacity), 5.902 (Form for Petition and Order of Guardian), 5.903 (Letters of Guardianship), 5.904…

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