Air Sense Environmental Offers Radon Mitigation, Radon Testing, and Crawl Space Encapsulation in Edwardsville, Illinois

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air Sense Environmental is a home inspector based at 5237 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd in Edwardsville, Illinois, providing radon mitigation radon testing , and crawl space encapsulation services across the greater St. Louis metropolitan area. The company operates from its Edwardsville office and serves residential and commercial properties in both Missouri and Illinois. The office maintains 24-hour scheduling availability for radon and indoor air quality inquiries originating from properties in both states. Additional information about Air Sense Environmental and the full scope of its radon, indoor air, and crawl space services is published on the Air Sense Environmental website.Radon mitigation in St. Louis, Missouri is one of the company's primary services, with active soil depressurization systems installed in residential properties to reduce indoor radon concentrations. Radon testing in Wildwood, Missouri is performed using continuous radon monitors that produce results consistent with Environmental Protection Agency reporting standards. Crawl space encapsulation in Eureka, Missouri addresses moisture intrusion below grade and supports long-term radon reduction by sealing the soil interface beneath the home. Radon mitigation in Fenton, Missouri is conducted across both newly constructed and existing residential properties, while radon testing in St. Louis, Missouri is scheduled on request from homeowners, real estate transaction parties, and commercial property managers. Crawl space encapsulation in Fenton, Missouri is performed using vapor barriers, sealed access panels, and dehumidification systems sized to the conditioned area beneath each home. The Air Sense Environmental Google Business Profile lists current company hours, customer reviews, completed project documentation, and the categories of inspection and remediation work performed. A recent project update published to the profile documents the company's current scheduling and service availability across the four primary service areas in Missouri.As a home inspector serving the bi-state St. Louis region, Air Sense Environmental performs radon mitigation, radon testing, and crawl space encapsulation in Wildwood, Missouri; Eureka, Missouri; Fenton, Missouri; and St. Louis, Missouri. The company is licensed for radon services in both Illinois and Missouri and follows Environmental Protection Agency radon mitigation protocols on every installation. Crawl space encapsulation in Wildwood, Missouri and radon testing in Fenton, Missouri are routinely scheduled alongside radon mitigation in Eureka, Missouri as part of the company's standard service rotation, which allows multiple service categories to be completed for a single property within one project window. Radon testing in Eureka, Missouri and crawl space encapsulation in St. Louis, Missouri are also conducted as part of broader inspection coverage requested by homeowners and property managers in the western suburbs of the bi-state metropolitan area. The Air Sense Environmental Google Maps listing displays the office's hours, address, service category, and aggregated customer reviews.The Air Sense Environmental office is located at 5237 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025, with direct access from the Interstate 270 corridor that connects the bi-state St. Louis region across the Mississippi River. Driving directions to the office from Chesterfield, Missouri run east via Interstate 270 into Madison County, Illinois. The office can be reached directly by phone at 314-664-9807 to schedule radon mitigation in St. Louis, Missouri; radon testing in Wildwood, Missouri; or crawl space encapsulation in Fenton, Missouri.Air Sense Environmental provides radon mitigation, radon testing, and crawl space encapsulation services from its Edwardsville, Illinois office at 5237 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, with primary service areas in St. Louis, Missouri; Wildwood, Missouri; Eureka, Missouri; and Fenton, Missouri. All service requests are processed from the Edwardsville office and assigned to the appropriate Missouri or Illinois service area based on property location. Additional service details, current project documentation, and direct contact information are published on the Air Sense Environmental website. The company continues to operate from its Edwardsville, Illinois headquarters across both Missouri and Illinois service areas of the greater St. Louis metropolitan region as a home inspector specializing in radon and crawl space services.

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