RepuGen Announces Employee and Advisor Stock Option Grant as a Token of Appreciation

Company launches initiative recognizing team and advisor contributions, reinforcing its commitment to trusted healthcare reputation management.

This is, above all, a gesture of our appreciation. Our employees and advisors have played a critical role in building RepuGen into what it is today” — Ajay Prasad, Founder, RepuGen

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepuGen, the healthcare reputation and patient feedback platform that helps medical practices get better reviews by delivering a better patient experience, today announced a stock option grant program for its employees and advisors in the US and India. Introduced as a token of appreciation for their continued contributions to the company's growth and journey, the options will also be available to new deserving employees on a selective basis.This initiative reflects RepuGen's belief that its progress has been shaped by the people behind it, many of whom have been with the company since, or close to, its founding. By extending stock options, the company aims to recognize these contributions in a meaningful way while strengthening long-term alignment.“This is, above all, a gesture of our appreciation. Our employees and advisors have played a critical role in building RepuGen into what it is today - a platform that goes beyond review generation to help practices understand and improve what's actually driving their online reputation. We wanted to acknowledge those contributions in a way that reflects the value they have created alongside us.”- Ajay Prasad, Founder, RepuGen“We have always believed that strong products are built by strong teams. Just as we tell our clients that asking for reviews isn't enough - that the experience behind the review is what matters - we apply the same thinking internally. This initiative reflects our gratitude and our commitment to growing together with the people who have been part of this journey.”- Lauren Banks, Co-Founder and Product Director, RepuGen“As we continue to evolve from a reputation management tool into a closed-loop feedback and visibility platform, it is important that our team and advisors remain closely aligned with where we are headed. This is one way of recognizing their role in reinforcing that shared vision for the business today and for the future.”- Sumit Verma, Co-Founder and Product Lead, RepuGenThe stock option program will be extended to eligible employees and advisors as soon as the plan is in place, with further details to be shared internally. A few future employees will also get options as part of their compensation.RepuGen remains focused on its core belief that just asking for reviews isn't enough. The platform's closed-loop approach - combining automated review generation, AI-powered patient feedback analysis , and multi-channel visibility across Google, Healthgrades, and AI search - is designed to help healthcare organizations earn better reviews by improving the patient experience that produces them. Investing in the people who build that platform is a natural extension of the same commitment.About RepuGenRepuGen is a HIPAA-compliant healthcare reputation management and patient feedback platform built on a simple premise: just asking for reviews isn't enough. Better reviews come from better patient experiences - and RepuGen gives healthcare organizations the tools to understand, improve, and amplify both.The platform combines automated review generation, AI-powered feedback analysis (CommentWiz), multi-question patient surveys, NPS reporting, and provider-level sentiment tracking into a single closed-loop system. When a patient has a poor experience, RepuGen surfaces it to the practice in real time - before it becomes a negative review - enabling service recovery that retains patients and protects reputation. When the experience is strong, RepuGen makes it easy for satisfied patients to share it on the sites that drive new patient acquisition.RepuGen also manages listings and structured review content across 50+ directories and AI-powered search platforms, ensuring healthcare providers are visible and accurately represented wherever patients search for care - including Google, Healthgrades, and AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini.Serving medical practices, multi-specialty groups, and healthcare organizations across the United States, RepuGen is designed to be the reputation platform that not only improves what patients say online - but helps practices improve the care behind it.

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