Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology Adopts NewVue EmpowerSuite™ and Eliminates Manual Tasks by Moving from 120 Worklists to One

NewVue Orchestration: Solving Radiology's Muddled Mess Steven L. Mendelsohn, MD, Zwanger-Pesiri CEO and President Aaron McCaslin, CTO, NewVue

Technology transition reflects imaging practice trends to sunset existing point solutions and home-grown applications in favor of platforms that unify workflow

Our staff spent far too much time working on worklists. It’s refreshing to have worklists that work for us. NewVue’s EmpowerSuite™ is a complete gamechanger.” — Steven Mendelsohn, MD

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology , one of the nation’s most technologically advanced outpatient imaging practices, has replaced its human-supervised, first-generation worklist infrastructure with a new level of cost-saving automation via technology from NewVue, an innovator building cloud-native, PACS-agnostic software that unifies how radiologists work. The 22-site practice with 80 radiologists reading more than one million studies annually has adopted NewVue’s Intelligent Worklist to eliminate the manual, time-consuming tasks required to manage and maintain their unwieldy legacy workflow environment.According to Zwanger-Pesiri’s Director of Clinical Applications Lynn Chiesa, the practice found itself in a position like many fast-growing outpatient imaging companies. As they added new sites across New York’s Suffolk and Nassau counties, their infrastructure expanded to more than 120 worklists and 2,000 routing rules, she said.“We had four full-time team members whose sole job was ensuring consistency across data coming from multiple sites, managing individual radiologist worklists and overriding assignments made by our ‘automated’ rules-based system. With NewVue, we have a single enterprise worklist and zero routing rules. Everything happens seamlessly in the background,” Chiesa stated, adding that the practice has redeployed staff to focus on previously stalled strategic initiatives.Unlike legacy radiology workflow orchestrators, NewVue’s Intelligent Worklist unifies disparate workflows into a single curated queue and automatically displays cases to individual radiologists based on credentials, subspecialty, urgency and fairness.“With AI-driven data normalization, intelligent radiologist profiling and automated rule handing, we ensure the right work finds the right radiologist,” said NewVue CTO Aaron McCaslin. “No more wasted time spent with manual data scrubbing, exemption management, list hunting or rule maintenance. And no more radiologists cherry-picking studies.”NewVue's Intelligent Worklist is a foundational component of EmpowerSuite™, the company's cloud-native radiology interpretation orchestration platform . Deployed on its own or as part of the full suite, the Intelligent Worklist replaces fragmented queues and brittle routing rules with a single, self-managing workflow that continuously assigns cases based on credentials, subspecialty, urgency and fairness.“We created EmpowerSuite™ from the ground up to ensure practices can modernize on top of existing technology investments. And we’re simplifying operations in ways previously thought impossible,” McCaslin stated. “It’s rewarding to help radiologists focus on patient care excellence and to help practices become more efficient and profitable by delivering the tools, data and workflow radiologists need in a single workspace.”Zwanger-Pesiri CEO and President Steven Mendelsohn, MD, stated, "Our staff spent far too much time working on worklists. It’s refreshing to have worklists that work for us. NewVue’s EmpowerSuite™ is a complete gamechanger. It not only delivers speed, flexibility and intelligent automation to transform how we operate, but it gives us the foundation we need for sustainable growth. Now, we can onboard new sites and volumes without a heavy IT lift.”McCaslin shared that members of the NewVue team proved their muster at PeerVue, the company known for upending radiology workflow by pioneering the intelligent worklist.“We’ve lived and breathed radiology workflow for more than 20 years, and EmpowerSuite™ is the culmination of everything we've learned,” he said. “Watch as we will again change the face of radiology operations by bringing to market the first solution that gives practices a modular path to unify orchestration, clinical context, reporting, and downstream workflow without yet another point-solution swap or full-stack rip-and-replace.”About NewVue, Inc.NewVue is a radiology workflow innovator building cloud-native software that unifies how radiologists work. Its EmpowerSuite™ is the market’s first platform to provide one intelligent workspace — the Radiologist Cockpit — to orchestrate the entire interpretation experience. EmpowerSuite runs alongside the practice's PACS of choice, connects to existing clinical systems (RIS, EHR) and AI tools, and brings intelligent worklist orchestration and embedded reporting together in a single environment. The right case finds the right radiologist automatically, rule-based worklists disappear and IT overhead drops. NewVue was founded by the original team behind PeerVue which created the industry’s workflow orchestration category and brings 20-plus years of experience deploying workflow solutions across clinical environments. www.newvue.ai About Zwanger-Pesiri RadiologyHeadquartered in Lindenhurst, NY and known for its dedication to delivering top-tier diagnostic imaging, Zwanger-Pesiri Radiology is one of the largest and most prestigious radiology practices in the United States. With cutting-edge technology and an expert team of radiologists, the practice continues to set the standard for excellence in patient care. www.zprad.com ContactBeth Strohbusch, NewVue PR, beth.strohbusch@newvue.ai, 414-213-8818

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