LAFCU Named Title Sponsor of Capital City Comic Con 2026

Capital City Comic Con logo with the LAFCU sponsorship noted

Lansing Credit Union takes the top sponsorship role for mid-Michigan’s pop-culture weekend, July 10–12, at the Lansing Center.

LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital City Comic Con today announced that LAFCU has signed on as the official title sponsor of its 2026 event, bringing one of mid-Michigan’s largest member-owned credit unions together with the region’s fastest-growing celebration of comics, creators, cosplay, gaming, and fandom.The LAFCU Capital City Comic Con will take place Friday, July 10, through Sunday, July 12, 2026, at the Lansing Center at 333 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48933. Show hours are Friday 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The three-day event features more than 200 exhibitor booths, celebrity and creator guests, panels, a cosplay contest, tabletop gaming, esports, family-friendly programming, and the C4 After-Hours event series.“LAFCU’s support makes even more programming and events possible this year. This local, member-owned credit union is the right fit for our fan community, and this partnership is meaningful for both our attendees and exhibitors,” said Bryan Harris, Co-Owner of Capital City Comic Con. “LAFCU’s commitment to the greater Lansing community mirrors our mission to make pop culture welcoming, affordable, and fun for fans of every age.”As title sponsor, LAFCU will have a prominent presence throughout the weekend - including top billing on event signage, programs, and advertising; branded activations on the show floor; and feature placement across the event’s digital guide, website, and social channels.“LAFCU is proud to support an event that not only brings people together, but also fuels local creativity, entrepreneurship, and community growth,” said Umar Tahir, Vice President of Marketing, Innovations, and Digital Assets at LAFCU. “Experiences like Capital City Comic Con align with our vision of building meaningful connections while advancing innovative ways to engage and serve our members.”2026 event highlights include:- Over 200 exhibitor booths with comics, art, apparel, collectibles, and pop-culture gear- Celebrity and creator guest appearances (announcements beginning now)- Cosplay contest welcoming costumers from every genre of pop culture- Panels, presentations, and live performances throughout the weekend- Tabletop gaming, esports competitions, and dedicated kids’ activities- C4 After-Hours programming extending the fun beyond convention hall hours Tickets and programming information are available at capcitycomiccon.com. Exhibitor applications, volunteer sign-ups, and panel/tabletop applications are open now on the event website.“Get your things. Do your stuff. Find your people. Be yourself at Capital City Comic Con.”About Capital City Comic Con:Capital City Comic Con is mid-Michigan’s multi-day celebration of comics, film, television, gaming, anime, and cosplay, held annually at the Lansing Center in downtown Lansing. The convention brings together fans, creators, exhibitors, and celebrity guests for a weekend of programming that includes artist alley, panels, tabletop and video gaming, esports, a cosplay contest, kids’ activities, and after-hours events. Learn more at capcitycomiccon.com.About LAFCU:LAFCU is a member-owned, not-for-profit credit union headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, offering a full range of personal and business financial services. Known for its commitment to community, LAFCU supports local events, nonprofits, and educational initiatives throughout the greater Lansing region. For more information, visit lafcu.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.