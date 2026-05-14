Own Your Sleep Launches Travel Comfort Kits for Medical, Sensory, and Everyday Travelers

Travel comfort kits for medical, sensory, and everyday travelers. Available now at www.OwnYourSleep.net

Michigan-founded company launches the world’s first hotel certification program for adjustable beds and medically relevant travel comfort kits.

Rest isn’t a luxury. It’s a right. For too long, travelers with medical needs have been left to manage on their own. Own Your Sleep™ exists to change that, one traveler and one hotel at a time.” — Kelly Haapala, Founder, Own Your Sleep™

WATERFORD, MI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the millions of travelers living with dysphagia, GERD, heart failure, spinal cord injuries, post-surgical recovery needs, and dozens of other medical conditions, a hotel room has never truly been designed with them in mind. Own Your Sleep™ is changing that, starting with the world’s first hotel certification program for adjustable beds, and a line of travel comfort kits that address real medical needs at every destination.THE CERTIFIED NETWORKThe Own Your Sleep™ Certified Network connects travelers with hotels and adjustable bed manufacturers worldwide committed to meeting a defined standard of sleep accessibility. Hotels that earn the certification badge gain access to a growing directory of medical travelers and their families, a market segment that books multiple rooms, stays multiple nights, and returns to properties where their needs are met. Manufacturers gain a direct pathway into the hospitality sector globally.No hotel certification program for adjustable beds currently exists anywhere in the world. Own Your Sleep™ is building it. Hotels, adjustable bed companies, and hospitality groups interested in joining the first wave of certified properties are encouraged to reach out directly through OwnYourSleep.net.The U.S. Department of Justice has signaled through multiple Statements of Interest that hotels may be required under the ADA to provide reasonable modifications including bed adjustments for guests with disabilities, placing hotels that proactively adopt adjustable beds ahead of a regulatory curve that is already in motion.THE KITSFounded by Kelly Haapala, a patient safety advocate whose work spans decades of international media, policy, and medical campaigns, Own Your Sleep™ launches three distinct comfort kits: the Comfort + Safety Travel Kit ($45), the Dysphagia Basic Comfort Kit ($45), and the Dysphagia Deluxe Comfort Kit ($65). Each kit includes thickening gel packets, adaptive straws, pill crushers, cooling towels, silicone pouches, and more, packaged in a branded tote designed to be brought directly to any hotel, anywhere in the world.“Rest isn’t a luxury. It’s a right. For too long, travelers with medical needs have been left to manage on their own, canceling trips, avoiding hotels, or simply going without the tools that make safe sleep possible. Own Your Sleep™ exists to change that, one traveler and one hotel at a time.” Kelly Haapala, FounderTHE SCALE OF THE NEEDMore than 26 million Americans have medical conditions directly affected by sleep position. Travelers with mobility disabilities alone spend $58.2 billion annually on leisure travel, yet 96 percent report significant accommodation challenges at hotels.Conditions including dysphagia (affecting 8 percent of adults worldwide), heart failure (56–64 million people), COPD (213 million), and osteoarthritis (528 million) all benefit meaningfully from elevated, adjustable sleep.ABOUT THE FOUNDERKelly Haapala is a patient safety advocate whose contributions include supporting the international campaign to implement brain monitoring technology in hospitals globally, contributing to a United States Supreme Court brief, and years of international media and education work focused on patient safety. She founded Own Your Sleep™ after her own lived experience with dysphagia and conditions that made standard hotel accommodations unsafe for travel.PRODUCT AVAILABILITYAll three kits are available now at OwnYourSleep.net. Each includes an OYS branded tote, logo sticker, and thank you postcard. The Dysphagia Deluxe kit additionally includes an ultra-fine pill crusher, reusable silicone soft pouch, and travel spray bottle with keychain and lanyard. Kits for sensory needs, CPAP users, and ostomy travelers are currently in development.About Own Your Sleep™Own Your Sleep™ is a travel wellness company dedicated to making rest accessible, trusted, and elevated for every kind of traveler. A USPTO trademark application is pending. Learn more at OwnYourSleep.net.Media ContactKelly Haapala, FounderOwn Your Sleep™248-521-2179info@ownyoursleep.netOwnYourSleep.net

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