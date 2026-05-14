Astria Learning and the University of Ibadan Sign MOU to Launch AI-Powered UI eCampus

UI eCampus, designed for scale, governed for quality

Astria Learning and the University of Ibadan sign MOU to launch UI eCampus, delivering UI's accredited postgraduate programmes fully online across Africa.

IBADAN , NIGERIA, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗻 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗠𝗢𝗨 𝘁𝗼 𝗟𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗰𝗵 𝗔𝗜-𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗨𝗜 𝗲𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀

𝘈𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘴 𝘢 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭𝘺 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘵𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘜𝘐'𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘴 𝘕𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢, 𝘈𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘢𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘢.

Astria Learning has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗻 (𝗨𝗜), Nigeria's first university, to establish the 𝗨𝗜 𝗲𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀, a fully integrated, AI-powered digital campus that will deliver the University's accredited postgraduate programmes to learners across Nigeria, Africa, and the diaspora.

The agreement formalises a partnership that began earlier this year, when a senior University of Ibadan delegation led by the Vice-Chancellor visited Astria Learning's operations in Malawi to benchmark the University of Malawi eCampus. The signing marks the transition from exploration to execution.

𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝗻 𝗮 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁𝘀

Established in 1948, the University of Ibadan is Nigeria's oldest university and one of Africa's foremost centres of teaching and research. With more than 50,000 students across 17 faculties and over 140 academic departments, UI has shaped generations of scholars, leaders, and professionals across the continent.

Under the MOU, the UI eCampus will extend the University's academic programmes into a structured digital environment. Astria Learning will provide the platform, technical infrastructure, capacity-building tools, and operational support, while UI retains full academic authority, faculty oversight, and responsibility for quality assurance.

The first phase of the eCampus will focus on postgraduate diploma and master's degree programmes in disciplines with strong demand for flexible learning, including Business Administration, Education, and Information Technology. Additional programmes will follow as the platform scales.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗜 𝗲𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘀 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺

The UI eCampus will run on Astria Learning's full digital campus framework, including:

•Astria AI Learning Management System with intelligent grading and retention analytics

•Integrated Campus and Student Information Systems

•AI-powered 24/7 Help Desk and academic support tools

•Astria Digital Library with AI-enabled search and offline access to over 170,000 academic resources

•Secure online assessment and identity-verified proctoring systems

Together, these systems will allow the University to deliver its accredited programmes beyond the limits of physical campus capacity while preserving the academic standards that define a UI degree.

"𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘴 𝘢 𝘣𝘰𝘭𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘱 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘐𝘣𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘯. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘐 𝘦𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘶𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘢 𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘴, 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘵𝘰, 𝘙𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘦 𝘚𝘢𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘍𝘰𝘯𝘴. 𝘐𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘧𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘴, 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘲𝘶𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘥 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘸𝘩𝘰, 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬, 𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘶𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘭𝘭-𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘥𝘺 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘥𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘐𝘣𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘪𝘤 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯."

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗳. 𝗞𝗮𝘆𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗢𝘆𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝗔𝗱𝗲𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗮𝗹𝗲, 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝗲-𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗹𝗹𝗼𝗿, 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗻

"𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘧 𝘐𝘣𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘯 𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘈𝘧𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢'𝘴 𝘥𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘶𝘱𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘯𝘦𝘹𝘵 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘦𝘳. 𝘖𝘶𝘳 𝘳𝘰𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘣𝘶𝘪𝘭𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦. 𝘈𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘺, 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘨𝘩𝘵, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘦 𝘰𝘸𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘱 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘜𝘐. 𝘉𝘺 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘣𝘪𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘯𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘺'𝘴 𝘢𝘤𝘢𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘦𝘹𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘈𝘐-𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮, 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘜𝘐 𝘦𝘊𝘢𝘮𝘱𝘶𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘱𝘩𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘳𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘭𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘦."

𝗗𝗿. 𝗝𝗲𝗳𝗳 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗱𝗲𝘀, 𝗖𝗘𝗢, 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴

𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗻𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗻𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸

The UI eCampus joins a growing network of Astria Learning university partnerships across Africa, including the University of Malawi, the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the University of Cape Coast in Ghana, alongside active engagements with the University of Nairobi and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission. Each partnership is built on the same principle: the university leads on academics, Astria Learning builds the digital infrastructure, and the two work together to widen access.

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗜𝗯𝗮𝗱𝗮𝗻

The University of Ibadan (UI), established in 1948, is Nigeria's first university and one of the most respected centres of higher learning in Africa. Originally founded as a college of the University of London before becoming an independent institution in 1962, UI offers programmes across 17 faculties, including Arts, Science, Agriculture, Social Sciences, Education, Law, Technology, Pharmacy, and Public Health. With more than 50,000 students and over 140 academic departments, the University remains committed to academic excellence, research, and societal impact.

𝗵𝘁𝘁𝗽𝘀://𝘂𝗶.𝗲𝗱𝘂.𝗻𝗴

𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗔𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴

Astria Learning is a global education technology company that partners with universities across more than 20 countries to design and deliver digital learning ecosystems, including eCampuses, digital libraries, and customised online platforms. With a focus on accessibility, affordability, and academic quality, Astria Learning works with institutions to expand access to higher education while preserving institutional governance and standards.

𝘄𝘄𝘄.𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴.𝗰𝗼𝗺

𝗠𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗰𝘁

Communications Office

Astria Learning

press@astrialearning.com

www.astrialearning.com

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