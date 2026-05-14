Bailey & Galyen Celebrates Over 40 Years of Legal Excellence Since 1982

Bailey & Galyen 40+ Years in Business Proudly Serving Our Clients Since 1982

Bailey & Galyen celebrates 40+ years of legal service since 1982, helping thousands of clients across Texas with trusted, experienced representation.

DFW, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bailey & Galyen, one of Texas’s largest and most respected consumer law firms, proudly marks more than 40 years of serving individuals and families across Texas since its founding in 1982.

For over four decades, Bailey & Galyen has built a reputation for providing experienced legal guidance and dedicated representation in some of life’s most challenging situations. From personal injury and catastrophic injury cases to family law, criminal defense, immigration, and Social Security Disability matters, the firm has helped thousands of clients navigate complex legal issues with confidence.

“Reaching this milestone reflects our long-standing commitment to the people and communities we serve,” said Phillip Galyen, President of Bailey & Galyen. “For more than 40 years, our focus has remained the same: to provide trusted legal support and help our clients move forward.”

With offices throughout Texas and a growing presence beyond the state, Bailey & Galyen continues to expand its ability to serve clients while maintaining a strong focus on accessibility and client service. The firm’s team of attorneys brings decades of combined experience and a practical approach to resolving legal matters.

Bailey & Galyen’s continued success is rooted in its commitment to clear communication, personalized service, and consistent advocacy for its clients. As the firm looks ahead, it remains focused on delivering the same level of dedication that has defined its work since 1982.

About Bailey & Galyen

One of the Lone Star State's largest premier consumer law firms, Bailey & Galyen has been effectively Solving Your Legal Puzzle® for more than 40 years. With 24 locations across the state of Texas, and in New Mexico and Arkansas, Bailey & Galyen provides affordable and aggressive advocacy in matters involving Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation, Family Law, Divorce, Business Litigation, Criminal Defense, and other legal matters. Known for its commitment to 100% client satisfaction, the firm has received more than 5,000 five-star reviews on Google. For more information, call (855) 810-7010 or visit www.thetexasattorney.com.



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