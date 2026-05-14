Stocking emergency supplies will save you money shopping at the commissary

By Keith Desbois, DeCA public affairs specialist

FORT LEE, Va. – With the turning of the seasonal clock, the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is urging its patrons to be ready for severe weather or any other unexpected emergency.

“As we enter the severe weather season for hurricanes and tornados, being prepared is a key component to navigating these conditions,” said Army Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Morrison, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “As you build your list and get ready to shop for emergency supplies, don’t forget your commissary benefit can provide you with significant savings compared to commercial stores.”

From April 1 through Oct. 31, DeCA’s severe weather promotional package will include discounts on the following items: Beef jerky and other assorted meat snacks, soup and chili mixes, canned goods, powdered milk, cereals, batteries, airtight bags, weather-ready flashlights, tape (all-weather, heavy-duty shipping and duct), first aid kits, lighters, matches, lanterns, candles, hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes. Specific items may vary from store to store.

Commissary patrons can visit Ready.gov to start preparing for the disasters and hazards that may impact their areas. Ready.gov is the government disaster preparedness website, which educates Americans to prepare for, respond to and mitigate emergencies and disasters.

Hurricanes, in particular, can be extremely dangerous with severe storm surges, wind damage, rip currents and flooding. Ready.gov advises people to be prepared, especially May 15 – Nov. 30, for Eastern Pacific hurricane season; and June 1 – Nov. 30 for both the Atlantic and Central Pacific hurricane seasons.

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season featured 12 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 4 major hurricanes, including three Category 5 storms, with Hurricane Melissa being the most destructive, according to a Weather Underground article. For 2026, AccuWeather predicts a near-to-below average season with 11 to 16 named storms, four to seven hurricanes, and two to four major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher), compared to the historical averages of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Patrons can prepare a basic emergency supply kit with the following recommended items from Ready.gov:

· Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation) · Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food. Non-perishables may include canned fruit or vegetables; shelf-stable cans of meat, poultry or fish; dried fruits and nuts; cereal; crackers; energy or granola bars; peanut butter; nonfat dry milk; and foods for infants and the elderly) · Battery-powered or hand crank radio with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather and tone alert · Flashlight · First aid kit · Extra batteries · Whistle (to signal for help) · Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air) · Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place) · Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation) · Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities) · Manual can opener (for food) · Local maps · Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery.

For more information, go to the DeCA disaster preparedness webpage for lists of resources. -DeCA-

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees, disabled veterans and other authorized patrons and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which supports the costs of building, modernizing and sustaining commissary facilities. A core military family support element and valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military services and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.