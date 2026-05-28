Raleigh Well Service Company Addresses Private Well Monitoring After Contaminant Update

A&T Well and Pump Raleigh, North Carolina

A recent update from the City of Raleigh on emerging drinking water contaminants is prompting more questions around water quality. A&T Well and Pump can help.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent update from the City of Raleigh on emerging drinking water contaminants is prompting more questions around water quality. A&T Well and Pump, a Raleigh-based well service company, says many of those questions are coming from homeowners who rely on private well systems.

The City’s resource, Contaminants of Emerging Concerns (published January 30, 2026), outlines how certain compounds, such as pharmaceuticals, personal care products, pesticides, and industrial chemicals, are studied and monitored in public water systems. These substances are detected at very low levels and have not been linked to known human health effects. Still, they are part of ongoing research, which makes monitoring and efforts to prevent well water contamination important for systems that are not regularly tested.

Public water systems go through regular testing and treatment; however, private wells don’t follow that same process, which means the property owner is responsible for monitoring and upkeep. A&T Well and Pump’s well repair technicians have seen an increase in questions from homeowners looking to better understand how to protect their water supply. While contamination concerns are not new, broader awareness is prompting more property owners to take a closer look at how their systems are performing.

Preventative steps often begin with understanding how contamination occurs. Surface runoff after heavy rain can carry debris toward a well opening, especially if the cap isn’t sealed properly. A cracked or loose well cap can allow dirt, insects, or surface water into the system. These types of issues often show up during routine inspections before they affect water inside the home, making regular well system monitoring an important step for homeowners to protect their home’s water supply.

A&T Well and Pump focuses on catching issues early to help avoid more extensive repairs and keep systems running consistently. The company also shares practical guidance for limiting the possibility of well water contamination. Some of their tips include maintaining a tight seal on the well cap, limiting surface water from pooling near the wellhead, and properly disposing of household chemicals, medications, and other substances that can enter the ground.

To learn more about their services and well contamination resources, you can visit their site at https://aandtwellpumpsraleigh.com/. To read the city of Raleigh’s updates on concerns about local water contamination, visit https://raleighnc.gov/water-and-sewer/services/contaminants-emerging-concerns.

About A&T Well and Pump

A&T Well and Pump provides well repair and well system services for residential properties throughout Raleigh and surrounding areas. The company works with homeowners to diagnose system issues and maintain consistent water access for private well systems.

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