Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins Announce Final Registration Window for Meant For More LIVE Event Beginning Tomorrow

Meant For More LIVE - Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi & Special Guests. Hosted by Mastermind.com

Capable, experienced adults from over 100 countries are preparing to gather virtually for Meant For More Live, a free one-day event taking place tomorrow.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After weeks of growing global interest, Meant For More Live is set to begin tomorrow.Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins have announced the start of Meant For More Live, a free one-day global virtual event designed to help everyday people turn their life experience into purpose, impact and personal success.Meant For More Live will take place on June 18, 2026, from 10:00 AM PT to 3:00 PM PT, bringing together leading voices in coaching, community building and personal transformation.Registration for Meant For More Live remains open for a limited time at meantformorelive.com. "For 77 combined years, Tony and I have been preparing for events like this one," said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. "Meant For More Live brings together everything we have learned about helping people turn their lived experience into something meaningful. We could not be more excited."Meant For More Live has already attracted registrations from individuals across more than 100 countries, reflecting a global hunger for meaning, human connection and second-act purpose.The event will feature a powerful lineup of speakers including Carrie Green, founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association who built a community of nearly a million women, Bari Baumgardner, one of the most respected voices in live events and the philosophy of service-based selling, Trent Shelton, bestselling author and former NFL player whose message has moved millions, and Bonnie Christine, who will share how to build genuinely meaningful communities, alongside hosts Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins.Throughout Meant For More Live, speakers will explore how everyday people are using their lived experience to build coaching businesses rooted in community, connection and service."There are millions of people in the world right now wondering when it is their turn," said Graziosi. "Meant For More Live is the moment we tell them the answer is now." Each speaker at Meant For More Live will share insights and practical strategies for turning life experience into meaningful work.A Final Window to Reserve a Seat: Meant For More Live was designed to give capable, experienced adults a clear and simple path forward.Over one focused day, attendees of Meant For More Live will discover:- How to recognize the value of the experience they already carry- Who they are uniquely positioned to serve and help- Simple frameworks for building a community of like-minded people- Real-world examples of others who have walked this exact path- A clear next step for the 30 days following the eventBy the end of Meant For More Live, participants will walk away with practical insights and the confidence to begin turning their lived experience into purpose, impact and personal success.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean Graziosi has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.

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