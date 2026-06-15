Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins Welcome Global Audience to Meant For More LIVE Event as Demand for Human Connection Grows

Meant For More LIVE - Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi & Special Guests. Hosted by Mastermind.com

Registration for Meant For More Live reflects a broader shift toward meaning, human connection and second-act purpose in an increasingly digital world.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As technology continues to reshape how people work and communicate, a counter trend is emerging across industries. A growing hunger for real human connection, meaningful work and the kind of guidance that only lived experience can provide.According to Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins, that hunger explains why thousands of people from over 100 countries have already registered for Meant For More Live, a free one-day global virtual event designed to help everyday people turn their lived experience into impact and personal success.Meant For More Live will take place on June 18, 2026, bringing together leading voices in coaching, community building and personal transformation."People are realizing that no matter how much technology evolves, the most valuable thing in the world is still a real human who has lived something and is willing to share it," said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. "Meant For More Live is built entirely around that idea." Meant For More Live will feature a powerful lineup of speakers including Carrie Green, founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association, Bari Baumgardner, one of the most respected voices in live events and service-based selling, Trent Shelton, bestselling author and former NFL player, and Bonnie Christine, who will share how to build genuinely meaningful communities, alongside hosts Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins."Technology can do extraordinary things, but it cannot replace someone who has actually walked through what another person is going through," said Graziosi. "Meant For More Live is the answer to a question millions of people are quietly asking. Where do I find the real guidance that only comes from someone who has lived this?"Each speaker at Meant For More Live will share insights into how everyday people are already building meaningful work rooted in their own experience.A Global Event Designed for a Human Moment: Meant For More Live was designed to be both global in scale and deeply personal in feel.Over one focused day, attendees of Meant For More Live will discover:- Why human connection is the most valuable asset in the modern economy- How everyday people are building meaningful coaching businesses from their experience- Real-world examples of community-led work that creates impact and personal success- Simple frameworks that anyone can follow regardless of technical background- A clear path for the next 30 days and beyondBy the end of Meant For More Live, participants will walk away with both clarity and conviction to begin the next chapter of their lives.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to Meant For More Live.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean Graziosi has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.

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