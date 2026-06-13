Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins Say The Meant For More LIVE Event Is the Event for the 'Second-Act Economy'

Meant For More LIVE - Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi & Special Guests. Hosted by Mastermind.com

A growing wave of capable adults in their late 40s, 50s and beyond are building meaningful work after decades of taking care of everyone else. This is for them.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workforce researchers and economic analysts have begun pointing to one of the most significant entrepreneurial trends of the decade. The rise of the second-act economy.Capable, experienced adults, particularly women between the ages of 48 and 62, are increasingly looking for work that brings meaning, flexibility and impact after decades spent building careers and raising families. Many are turning to coaching, mentoring and community building as their second act.According to Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins, this group represents one of the most underestimated and overprepared segments of the modern economy.To support this movement, Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins are hosting Meant For More Live, a free one-day virtual event designed specifically to help these everyday people turn their lived experience into impact and personal success.Meant For More Live will take place on June 18, 2026, bringing together leading voices in coaching, community building and personal transformation."There is no group of people more prepared to lead, to teach and to serve than the people who have already lived through everything," said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. "Meant For More Live exists to help them see what they have and step into what is next."Meant For More Live will feature a lineup of speakers including Carrie Green, founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association, Bari Baumgardner, one of the most respected voices in live events and service-based selling, Trent Shelton, bestselling author and former NFL player, and Bonnie Christine, who will share how to build genuinely meaningful communities, alongside hosts Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins."The greatest tragedy is someone with decades of wisdom keeping it to themselves," said Graziosi. "Meant For More Live is the call for those people to finally come forward." Each speaker at Meant For More Live will share practical insights into how the second act of life can be the most meaningful one yet.The Most Prepared Generation of Entrepreneurs in History: Meant For More Live was created to help capable, experienced adults recognize that their next chapter can be their most impactful one.Over one focused day, attendees of Meant For More Live will discover:- Why life experience is the most valuable asset in the coaching economy- How second-act entrepreneurs are quietly building meaningful businesses- Real-world examples of people who started their best work after 50- Simple frameworks that do not require technology expertise- A clear next step for the weeks following the eventBy the end of Meant For More Live, participants will walk away with practical insights and confidence to begin their own second act.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to Meant For More Live.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean Graziosi has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.

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