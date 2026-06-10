Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins Spotlight Bonnie Christine and Trent Shelton at Meant For More LIVE Event

Meant For More LIVE - Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi & Special Guests. Hosted by Mastermind.com

Two of the most powerful voices in community building & personal transformation join Dean Graziosi, Tony Robbins and a global audience for Meant For More Live.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As registration for Meant For More Live continues to grow, two of the event's featured speakers are drawing significant attention from attendees and the broader coaching community.Bonnie Christine and Trent Shelton will both speak at Meant For More Live, a free one-day global virtual event hosted by Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins, taking place on June 18, 2026.Bonnie Christine has become widely recognized for her work helping people build authentic, meaningful communities rooted in shared purpose. At Meant For More Live, she will share how to create communities where people genuinely belong, rather than feel like a number in someone's audience."Bonnie understands something most people building businesses online have forgotten," said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. "Real community is built on connection, not size. Her insights at Meant For More Live will help thousands of people understand what it actually means to gather people around what they care about."Trent Shelton, bestselling author and former NFL player, has become one of the most respected voices on personal transformation, courage and the refusal to play small. At Meant For More Live, Shelton will speak directly to anyone who has been waiting for permission to step into the work they are meant to do."Trent has the rare ability to reach people in their hearts," said Graziosi. "His message at Meant For More Live will give people the courage to finally do something with everything they have been carrying." Meant For More Live will also feature Carrie Green , founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association who built a community of nearly a million women, and Bari Baumgardner, one of the most respected voices in live events and the philosophy that selling is serving, alongside hosts Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins.Each speaker at Meant For More Live will share insights into how everyday people can turn their lived experience into meaningful coaching work.Community and Courage: The Two Forces That Change Everything: Meant For More Live was designed to give people both the simple path forward and the inner conviction needed to walk it.Over one focused day, attendees of Meant For More Live will discover:- How to build communities where people genuinely belong- Why playing small does not serve anyone- How to find the courage to share what they have been through- Real-world examples of community leaders who started with nothing- A clear path for the next 30 days and beyondBy the end of Meant For More Live, participants will walk away with both the framework and the conviction to begin turning their life experience into impact and personal success.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to Meant For More Live.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean Graziosi has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.

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