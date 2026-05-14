Citrus County Releases 2026 Roadwork Plan

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (May 13, 2026) — Citrus County has released its 2026 Pavement Management Work Plan, which lists county roads scheduled for improvement this year. The plan is available at citruscounty.gov/roads.

The searchable list allows users view road treatment plans to learn more about upcoming work and what residents can expect during construction.

The work plan is part of a broader roadwork transparency initiative. Earlier this year, the county launched a Pavement Management Transparency Portal to provide the public with access to road condition data across all county-maintained roadways. The portal is available at citruscounty.gov/roadportal.

Citrus County maintains 1,844 miles of paved roads with an estimated replacement value of $1.3 billion.

“While there’s always more work to be done, especially when it comes to roads, I applaud Team Citrus for taking this step forward in making data-driven decisions and providing public transparency,” said Citrus County Administrator Steve Howard.

Contact: Pio@citruscounty.gov