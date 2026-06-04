Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins Spotlight Carrie Green, Trent Shelton and other guests at Meant For More LIVE Event

Meant For More LIVE - Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi & Special Guests. Hosted by Mastermind.com

World class speakers join forces with Dean Graziosi & Tony Robbins to share the direct path to taking your life experience and turning it into your legacy.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As thousands of people register for Meant For More Live, attention is turning to the powerful lineup of speakers who will help attendees turn their life experience into impact and personal success.Among them is Carrie Green, the founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association, whose story has become one of the clearest proof points for what is possible when someone gathers a community around a shared experience.Carrie Green will join Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins at Meant For More Live, a free one-day global virtual event taking place on June 18, 2026, designed to help everyday people turn their lived experience into meaningful coaching work."Carrie Green is living proof of what we teach," said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. "She started with no following, no funnel and no complicated tech. She started with a community of women who needed support. She showed up. She connected. She served.And nearly a million women later, she is one of the most respected names in the coaching world."Green built the Female Entrepreneur Association from a small online community into one of the largest communities for women entrepreneurs in the world. Her work has become a model for community-first business building."What Carrie demonstrates more than anyone is that the path is not complicated," said Graziosi "Meant For More Live brings her story directly to people who are wondering whether someone like them can really do this. The answer is yes." Meant For More Live will also feature speakers including Bari Baumgardner, one of the most respected voices in live events and service-based selling, Trent Shelton, bestselling author and former NFL player whose message has moved millions, and Bonnie Christine, who will share how to build genuinely meaningful communities, alongside hosts Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins.Each speaker at Meant For More Live will share practical insights into how everyday people are using their experience, voice and story to help others.Why Community Comes First: One of the key themes Carrie Green will share at Meant For More Live is why community building is the foundation of any meaningful coaching or impact business.Over one focused day, attendees of Meant For More Live will discover:- Why community is more powerful than follower count- How to gather people around a shared experience or struggle- Real-world examples of community-led coaching businesses- Practical steps for launching a community in the weeks ahead- How showing up consistently creates the trust that leads to impact and personal successBy the end of Meant For More Live, participants will walk away with clarity on how to begin building their own community of people who need exactly what they have lived through.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to Meant For More Live.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean Graziosi has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.

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