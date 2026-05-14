National Blood Clot Alliance Launches Blood Clot Awareness Bus Tour Across Mississippi

The National Blood Clot Alliance’s Blood Clot Awareness Bus will travel across Mississippi from May 16–26, bringing life-saving education about blood clot prevention, signs and symptoms, and risk factors directly into communities statewide. Amy Dew Dornbusch, a devoted Mississippi mother of six who tragically passed away from a pulmonary embolism in 2023. The proposed Amy Dew Dornbusch Blood Clot Prevention Bill seeks to expand blood clot education, provider training, and awareness across Mississippi. National Blood Clot Alliance logo

Tour Lays Groundwork for Amy Dew Dornbusch Blood Clot Prevention Bill

We can empower residents to recognize symptoms early and advocate for their own health, ensuring that geography is no longer a barrier to life-saving knowledge.” — Leslie Lake, Volunteer President of NBCA

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is proud to announce the 2026 Mississippi Blood Clot Awareness Bus Tour , an intensive educational initiative traveling across the state from May 16 to May 26, 2026. The tour aims to address preventable deaths and close critical gaps in blood clot education and awareness by bringing life-saving information directly into communities. Building on the successful momentum of previous NBCA bus tours, this year’s mission focuses exclusively on providing life-saving information about blood clots to communities in the Magnolia State.Blood clots affect approximately 900,000 Americans annually, resulting in 100,000 deaths. In Mississippi, where rural access challenges and health disparities persist, early recognition and education are especially critical. Due to the state’s limited access to specialized medical care in many regions of the state, Mississippians are particularly vulnerable to Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Pulmonary Embolism (PE).“Our goal is to meet Mississippians where they live, work, and worship,” said Leslie Lake, Volunteer President of NBCA. “By bringing education directly into these communities, we can empower residents to recognize symptoms early and advocate for their own health, ensuring that geography is no longer a barrier to life-saving knowledge.”At each stop, NBCA will partner with local organizations to provide education on recognizing the signs and symptoms of blood clots, understanding personal risk factors, and knowing when to seek medical care.A key objective of this tour is to build support for the Amy Dew Dornbusch Blood Clot Prevention Bill. The proposed legislation is named in honor of Amy Dew Dornbusch, a devoted mother of six from Oxford, Mississippi, who tragically passed away from a pulmonary embolism in 2023. The bill seeks to mandate blood clot education for patients—including expectant and postpartum mothers to combat Mississippi’s high maternal mortality rate—improve provider training and establish a state registry to accurately track blood clot incidence and mortality.“This proposed legislation will go a long way to saving the lives of other Mississippians by bringing much-needed education and awareness of blood clots in Mississippi,” said Kette Dornbusch, Amy’s husband.The tour will stop at hospitals, churches, and community centers, while representatives meet with local leaders to discuss the critical impact of the Dornbusch Bill.The tour also provides opportunities for local media coverage, including visuals of the Blood Clot Awareness Bus, community engagement activities, and interviews with healthcare providers, patients, and NBCA representatives.2026 Tour Schedule:• May 16: Women’s Day Health & Wellness, The Pearl Apartments, 2649 US-80, Jackson, MS• May 17: We Are One United Methodist Church, 1315 West McDowell Rd., Jackson, MS• May 18: Baptist Mississippi Medical Center Hospital, Jackson, MS• May 19: Delta Regional Hospital, Greenville, MS• May 19: James C. Kennedy Wellness Center, Charleston, MS• May 20: Columbus, MS• May 21: Memorial Hospital, Gulfport, MS• May 22: Singing River Health, Pascagoula, MS• May 23: Clear Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 35 Co Rd. 313, Oxford, MS• May 24: Cee Bee’s Banquet Hall, Greenville, MS 38701• May 25: Oxford, MSThe 2026 Mississippi Blood Clot Awareness Bus Tour is made possible through an educational grant provided by Penumbra, Inc. For more information about the Mississippi Blood Clot Awareness Bus Tour or the Amy Dew Dornbusch Blood Clot Prevention Bill, please visit: https://www.stoptheclot.org/mississippi-blood-clot-awareness-bus-tour/ ABOUT THE NATIONAL BLOOD CLOT ALLIANCEThe National Blood Clot Alliance is the leading non-profit, voluntary patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and successful treatment of life-threatening blood clots, such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Learn more at www.stoptheclot.org and follow NBCA (@stoptheclot) on Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Facebook and TikTok.ABOUT PENUMBRA, INC.Penumbra, Inc., one of the world’s leading thrombectomy companies, is focused on developing innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Its broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, Penumbra supports healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

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