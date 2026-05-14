MONTEGO GLOVER, ROBERT SEAN LEONARD, and JEAN LICHTY to lead AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER by WENDY WASSERSTEIN

Robert Sean Leonard Monetgo Glover Wendy Wasserstein's An American Daughter presented by La Femme Theatre Productions

MONTEGO GLOVER, ROBERT SEAN LEONARD, and JEAN LICHTY to lead La Femme Theatre Production's AN AMERICAN DAUGHTER by WENDY WASSERSTEIN,

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Femme Theatre Productions is proud to announce the cast of its upcoming production of Wendy Wasserstein’s timely play An American Daughter , beginning July 23 in advance of its opening on August 11, 2026 through September 6, 2026 on The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center in New York City. The production will be directed by Sarna Lapine.The cast is lead by Tony Nominee Montego Glover (Broadway: Gypsy, Into The Woods), Tony Winner Robert Sean Leonard (Broadway: Sunday In The Park with George. TV: “The Gilded Age.” Film: Dead Poets Society), and Jean Lichty (Off Broadway: The Night of the Iguana), with Drama Desk Award Winner Dakin Matthews (Broadway: Camelot, Waitress), Tony and Drama Desk Nominee Mary Beth Peil (Broadway: Anastasia. TV: “The Good Wife”), Drama Desk Award Winner Ryan Spahn (Off-Broadway: Gloria), Will DeVary (Regional: Master Harold …and the Boys), Chris Ghaffari (Public’s Coriolanus), and Carmen Zilles (Broadway: Dog Day Afternoon).Premiered in 1997 at Lincoln Center, An American Daughter remains one of Wasserstein’s most incisive and sharply observed works. Blending comedy with pointed socio-political insight, the play examines the unraveling of a prominent American political family as personal missteps, sexual politics, public scrutiny, and relentless media attention collide. It is a multifaceted tale of a family that cannibalizes its own legacy by undermining the potential of the daughter who carries the family torch – all with a significant assist from the media.At the center of An American Daughter is a brilliant, accomplished woman, poised to step onto the national stage, until a seemingly minor personal oversight ignites a media frenzy that threatens to dismantle her reputation and shatter her dream of national public service. As the story unfolds, Wasserstein deftly reveals the unfair standards placed on women in public life alongside society’s fear of ambitious, strong women. Exploring the dilemma facing smart, powerful women, the prescient Wasserstein shines a light on not only just how fractured the American dream can be but also how fundamental fairly attaining that dream is to the future of the American experiment.La Femme’s updated production, featuring an unpublished second act, marks the first New York revival of this sharp-witted play by the trailblazing Pulitzer Prize-winning Wendy Wasserstein, who was the first woman to win the Tony Award for Best Play as a solo playwright.“We could not imagine a more thrilling ensemble to bring An American Daughter to life. This extraordinary group of actors and designers brings a wealth of experience, talent, and power to Wendy Wasserstein’s timely yet timeless play, and their collective artistry promises a production that is as dynamic and relevant as it is deeply resonant.” Jean Lichty, Executive Director of La Femme Theatre Productions.The creative team includes Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams (Set Designer), Donna Zakowska (Costume Designer), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Designer), Darron L West (Sound Designer), Kathy Fabian / Propstar (Props Designer), Amy Stoller (Dramaturg), Aurora Productions (Production Manager), Stephanie Klapper Casting (Casting Director), Allison Hohman (Production Stage Manager), and LDK Productions/Lisa Dozier Shacket & Michael Shannon (General Manager).Performance DetailsAn American DaughterJuly 23, 2026- September 6, 2026The Irene Diamond Stage at the Pershing Square Signature Center is located at 480 West 42 Street.For tickets and more information, visit LaFemmeTheatreProductions.orgWENDY WASSERSTEIN was a Pulitzer Prize– and Tony Award–winning playwright whose work reshaped the American theatre landscape with its sharp wit, emotional intelligence, and deeply human portraits of women navigating ambition, identity, and societal expectation. She is best known for The Heidi Chronicles, which won both the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Play, making her the first woman to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama as a solo playwright. Her acclaimed body of work also includes The Sisters Rosensweig, Uncommon Women and Others, and Isn’t It Romantic. A graduate of Yale School of Drama, Wasserstein’s voice remains a defining force in contemporary theatre, celebrated for its humor, insight, and enduring relevance.SARNA LAPINE is a New York–based director of musicals, plays, and opera, known for developing new work and reimagining revivals. She recently directed Jean Smart’s Broadway return in Call Me Izzy and helmed the Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford. A frequent collaborator with Kate Hamill, she directed the world premiere of Dracula and New York premiere of Little Women.Her work spans major regional and international stages, including Annie Get Your Gun, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, Fiddler on the Roof, and The Rape of Lucretia. She has also served as Associate Director on War Horse and the Tony-winning South Pacific tour. Her concert work includes Sondheim performances with the Boston Pops and the LA Phil, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel.LA FEMME THEATRE PRODUCTIONS is an all-inclusive theatre company dedicated to the exploration and celebration of the universal female experience. Its mission is to highlight and clarify the experiences of all women, particularly but not exclusively those of adult women, through the texts of both women and men, particularly but not exclusively those of the classic American canon, and to investigate the lens through which both women and men view women. Accordingly, La Femme endeavors to engender stage, film, television, and digital media projects that probe those lenses.Moreover, La Femme seeks to produce works that not only feature significant roles for women but also examine the meaning of female identity in yesterday’s, today’s, and tomorrow’s worlds. And, by presenting and sharing these stories of the female experience, La Femme hopes to encourage girls and women of all ages and backgrounds to follow their dreams – and “break ceilings.” To help break those ceilings, La Femme not only mentors young women by providing professional internships and fellowships but also showcases their talent in its development programs A Woman’s Storyland, Women on the Verge, and Corner Nest Lab under the umbrella of its annual Women in Agency Festival (WIAF).

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