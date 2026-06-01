Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins Highlight the Rise of the 'Everyday Coach' Ahead of The Meant For More LIVE Virtual Event

Meant For More LIVE - Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi & Special Guests. Hosted by Mastermind.com

A new generation of coaches and community leaders is emerging, drawing on their own life experience to help others. Meant For More LIVE shows you how.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, becoming a coach, mentor or community leader required formal credentials, certifications and years of training. Today, that landscape is rapidly changing.Everyday people who have walked through significant life experiences, divorce, career transition, raising children, recovering from setbacks or building a career from scratch, are increasingly recognizing that what they have lived through is precisely what others now need to learn. Industry observers are calling this shift the rise of the "everyday coach."According to Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins, this trend represents one of the most meaningful opportunities of the current decade.To help people understand and step into this opportunity, Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins are hosting Meant For More Live, a free one-day global virtual event designed to help people learn how to practically turn their lived experience into a coaching business built on community, connection and service.Meant For More Live will take place on June 18, 2026, bringing together leading voices in coaching, community building and personal transformation to show how everyday people are already building meaningful work using nothing more than what they have already lived through."Becoming a coach used to feel like it required a degree, a big platform or years of training," said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. "Meant For More Live is designed to show people that what they have already lived is enough. Your story is someone else's shortcut."Meant For More Live will feature a powerful lineup of speakers including Carrie Green, founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association, Bari Baumgardner, one of the most respected voices in live events and service-based selling, Trent Shelton, bestselling author and former NFL player, and Bonnie Christine, who will speak on the art of building meaningful communities, alongside hosts Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins. Each speaker at Meant For More Live will share insights into how everyday people are using their experience, voice and story to help others, without needing influencer status or complicated marketing systems."When someone helps even one person navigate what they have already been through, that is coaching," said Graziosi. "Meant For More Live exists to help people see that and step into it."How Everyday People Are Becoming the Coaches the World Needs: Meant For More Live was designed to help people understand how meaningful coaching businesses are being built today.Over one focused day, attendees of Meant For More Live will discover:How everyday people are turning their personal stories into coaching businessesWhy community matters more than audience size or follower countPractical frameworks for serving people and building real trustReal-world examples of everyday coaches making meaningful impactA simple path for getting started in the next 30 daysBy the end of Meant For More Live, participants will walk away with practical insights and strategies for turning their own life experience into meaningful coaching work.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to Meant For More Live.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean Graziosi has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.

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