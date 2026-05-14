Electro-Mech and Vantage LED Help Bring Excitement to Students and Fans at Blythewood High School

Blythewood High School scoreboard sign, with Vantage LED FLEX V-Series

Blythewood High School boosts their fan experience with a dynamic new digital LED board from Vantage LED and Electro-Mech Scoreboard Company.

The project really ties everything together for a great fan experience.” — David Bittenbender

BLYTHEWOOD, SC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serving the vibrant Richland County community, Blythewood High School has been defined by two decades of consistent academic and athletic growth. Furthering their mission, the school recently partnered with the amazing team at Electro-Mech Scoreboard Company to install a high-performance FLEX V-Series outdoor display from Vantage LED . The new display revamps the experience for thousands of students, parents, and fans; providing a massive stage to showcase what matters most.The project features a beautiful Flex Series 12mm pitch, 400 x 800 outdoor display that serves as a "do-it-all" system beyond a traditional scoreboard. The investment allows the school to get creative with dynamic content, handling everything from virtual scoring and live video to professional-grade exposure for local sponsors.“The project really ties everything together for a great fan experience.” said David Bittenbender, Regional Sales Manager, “It’s a dynamic platform for sponsorship, scoring and messaging, while keeping students and fans connected through modern, high-energy visuals.To ensure a seamless integration, Electro-Mech worked closely with Vantage LED to deliver a system that is as reliable as it is impactful. The FLEX V-Series display includes a 7 year warranty with lifetime support, plus professional content through SM Infinity, Vantage LED’s online display platform. This brings peace of mind that no matter the game day, the audience will be engaged and the Bengal spirit felt by everyone.The collaboration between the dedicated leaders at Blythewood High, the experts at Electro-Mech, and the quality driven people of Vantage LED creates an environment that honors the school's history while building a bright future for the Bengals.About Vantage:Vantage LED is a U.S.-based provider of innovative LED display solutions that empower organizations to communicate dynamically and effectively. Known for industry-leading energy efficiency, advanced software tools, and an unwavering commitment to customer success, Vantage LED partners with dealers and clients nationwide to deliver displays that inform, engage, and inspire.About Electro-Mech:Electro-Mech is an American manufacturer of LED electronic scoreboards, known as one of the longest-running family-owned scoreboard companies in the United States.

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