Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins Say The Meant For More LIVE Event Will Help Close the Growing 'Purpose Gap'

Meant For More LIVE - Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi & Special Guests. Hosted by Mastermind.com

A free one-day global event aims to help experienced adults move from feeling stuck in routine to building meaningful work rooted in their lived experience.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mental health researchers, life coaches and workplace strategists have begun pointing to a growing trend among capable, experienced adults in their late 40s, 50s and beyond. A quiet sense that there should be more to life than the routine they currently live.Industry observers have begun referring to this disconnect as the "purpose gap."To help address this challenge, Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins have announced Meant For More Live, a free one-day virtual event designed to help people understand how to turn their existing life experience into work that brings purpose, impact and personal success.Meant For More Live will take place on June 18, 2026, bringing together leading voices in coaching, community building and personal transformation to help attendees move from quiet uncertainty to a clear sense of direction."Right now, millions of people are doing everything right on paper but quietly feel something is missing," said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. "They have wisdom. They have experience. They have so much to give. Meant For More Live exists to help them see that and finally do something about it." Meant For More Live will feature a powerful lineup of speakers including Carrie Green, founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association, Bari Baumgardner, one of the most respected voices in live events and the philosophy of service-based selling, Trent Shelton, bestselling author and former NFL player whose message has reached millions, and Bonnie Christine, who will share how to build deeply meaningful communities, alongside hosts Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins."The purpose gap is not solved by another self-help book or motivational video," said Graziosi. "It is solved when people finally take what they have lived through and use it to help someone else. That is what Meant For More Live is designed to make possible."Bonnie Christine, one of the speakers at Meant For More Live, will share insights into how meaningful communities are built around genuine connection and shared purpose rather than algorithms and audience size.From Purpose Gap to Purpose Path: Meant For More Live was created to help people bridge the gap between feeling that there must be more, and actually building the work and impact they are meant for.Over one interactive day, attendees of Meant For More Live will discover:- How to recognize the value of the experience they already carry- Who they are uniquely positioned to serve and help- Simple frameworks for building a community of like-minded people- Real-world examples of others who have walked this exact path- A clear next step for the weeks and months following the eventBy the end of Meant For More Live, participants will walk away with a clear sense of direction and practical steps for turning their lived experience into purpose, impact and personal success.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to Meant For More Live.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean Graziosi has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.

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