SnapSoft Awarded 2026 AWS Consulting Partner of the Year for Central and Eastern Europe

SnapSoft is proud to announce it has been recognized as the 2026 AWS Consulting Partner of the Year for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

The 2026 Consulting Partner of the Year award recognizes SnapSoft's exceptional results, innovation, and its critical role in helping organizations optimize their AWS environments for maximum impact.” — Daniel Kerényi, CEO of SnapSoft

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SnapSoft, a leading digital innovation and cloud transformation consultancy, is proud to announce it has been recognized as the 2026 AWS Consulting Partner of the Year for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). The prestigious award was announced by Amazon Web Services (AWS) as part of the regional AWS Partner Awards for Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), honoring partners who have demonstrated excellence in driving innovation and building transformative solutions on AWS.The AWS Consulting Partner of the Year award recognizes top-performing Consulting Partners that have made significant contributions to the ecosystem through revenue growth, high-impact customer launches, net new AWS certifications, and the attainment of specialized AWS designations.This major milestone follows a period of rapid evolution for SnapSoft, which recently achieved AWS Premier Tier Services Partner status—the highest tier of partnership—and the AWS Generative AI Competency. These achievements, combined with the 2026 Consulting Partner of the Year title, solidify SnapSoft’s position as the leading strategic advisor for startups, SMBs, and enterprises in the CEE region, navigating complex cloud migrations and AI adoption."We are incredibly honored to be named the 2026 AWS Consulting Partner of the Year for CEE," said Daniel Kerényi, CEO of SnapSoft. "This award reflects the deep consulting and technical expertise of our team and our commitment to delivering measurable business value for our customers. We are proud to be at the center of the region's digital revolution, helping our customers turn technological potential into a competitive edge."The announcement coincides with the AWS Warsaw Summit, where SnapSoft is celebrating the region's tech growth. The award highlights SnapSoft's success in guiding customers through sophisticated modernization journeys, leveraging its specialized knowledge in Agentic AI, serverless architectures, and scalable cloud-native solutions."AWS Partners like SnapSoft are fundamental to our customers' success," said the AWS Editorial Team in the official announcement. "The 2026 Consulting Partner of the Year award recognizes SnapSoft's exceptional results, innovation, and its critical role in helping organizations optimize their AWS environments for maximum impact across the CEE region."As a Premier Tier partner, SnapSoft continues to expand its mission to bridge the gap between AI investment and real-world business outcomes, providing end-to-end services from initial cloud strategy to the deployment of production-grade AI agents.For more information about SnapSoft and its award-winning AWS solutions, please visit www.snapsoft.io About SnapSoftSnapSoft is an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner specializing in digital innovation and cloud transformation. With a focus on high-scale cloud architectures, agentic AI solutions, and customer-centric engineering, SnapSoft helps organizations across the EMEA region modernize their technology stacks and accelerate their digital roadmaps.

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