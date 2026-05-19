CTC Global Solutions Corp Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Expand BIDBridgeVen, the Operating System for GovCon Bidders

BIDBridgeVen One Connected System

Users Gain Increased Internal Proposal Capacity (IPC), Reduced Fragmentation, and One Connected Ecosystem for End-to-End GovCon Management with BIDBridgeVen.

Businesses shouldn’t have to stitch together disconnected systems just to compete for opportunity” — Shamara Majekodunmi, CEO

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTC Global Solutions Corp announced the completion of its first pre-seed funding round with Elevate Ventures to support the expansion of BIDBridgeVen Developed by CTC Global Solutions Corp, BIDBridgeVen is the operating system for government contract bidders. BIDBridgeVen was created to help SMBs navigate the growing complexity of government contracting through one connected operational system.“We are witnessing a major operational shift in how organizations manage government contracting workflows. This is why we built BIDBridgeVen,” says Shamara Majekodunmi , CEO of CTC Global Solutions Corporation and Co-Creator of BIDBridgeVen. With BIDBridgeVen, small to mid-size businesses can manage the six stages of the government bid lifecycle:• Opportunity Sourcing• Solicitation Review• Bid Compatibility• Competitive Strategy Development• Compliance and Proposal Development• Proposal AlignmentIn addition to supporting the six core stages of the bid response lifecycle, BIDBridgeVen also helps businesses manage team collaboration, communication, analytics, and bid visibility within one connected system.While many existing solutions focus on isolated parts of the government contracting process, such as sourcing, proposal development, or compliance, BIDBridgeVen gives the user a structured, centralized, collaborative, and operationally aligned experience.The Evolution of AI Tools & AI Agents: The Operational Shift Powering the Modern Era of BiddersArtificial intelligence continues to reshape industries worldwide, yet government contracting remains highly manual, fragmented, and operationally complex. Many SMBs still manage bids through disconnected spreadsheets, documents, email chains, shared drives, and multiple AI tools that only address isolated portions of the procurement process.“While artificial intelligence and AI agents continue to evolve rapidly with the ability to perform increasingly sophisticated functions, BIDBridgeVen was developed to solve a much larger operational challenge: fragmentation across the government bid lifecycle,” said Shamara Majekodunmi.“Businesses shouldn’t have to stitch together disconnected systems just to compete for opportunity,” said Shamara Majekodunmi. “Although I used AI tools extensively, I still experienced gaps in cohesion, continuity, visibility, and operational structure. BIDBridgeVen was built to solve those gaps through one connected operational ecosystem.”Its Key DifferentiatorBuilt from more than 25 years of experience in business development, GovCon, market intelligence, and operational strategy, BIDBridgeVen brings the full bid lifecycle into one structured system that drives repeatable workflows, stronger operational alignment, greater scalability, increased visibility, and higher Internal Proposal Capacity (IPC), helping organizations increase wins, sustainability, and profitability.Users experience a more guided, human-centered approach that reflects how experienced business development teams, consultants, and proposal professionals manage the procurement process in real-world environments.Another key differentiator of BIDBridgeVen is its ability to centralize, operationalize, and reuse business intelligence across bids and proposal activities without requiring repeated prompting, document re-uploads, or fragmented AI workflows. This includes past performance, certifications, differentiators, proposal content, operational data, and strategic positioning. The result is greater continuity, reduced workflow fragmentation, and a more connected proposal operation.The Intelligence Behind BIDBridgeVenBuilt by consultants, proposal developers, business development leaders, and GovCon professionals with more than 25 years of industry experience, the platform was designed around how small businesses actually manage bids in practice.The platform is already gaining early traction among businesses looking to modernize and streamline their proposal operations, including enterprise organizations exploring more connected and operationally aligned procurement workflows.“I used to use ChatGPT for everything. I didn’t think I needed anything else until I tried BIDBridgeVen,” said Jonathan P.“As procurement opportunities continue to expand nationwide, many small businesses are still trying to manage increasingly complex proposal operations through disconnected systems, manual workflows, and tools that only solve part of the process,” said Shamara Majekodunmi.“We believe the future of government contracting will require more than AI alone,” said Shamara Majekodunmi. “The future of bidding will depend on connected operational ecosystems capable of supporting the full proposal lifecycle with greater continuity, visibility, and operational alignment.”See BIDBridgeVen LiveBIDBridgeVen gives SMBs the ability to explore the platform through free trials, live demonstrations, and operational walkthroughs.CTC Global Solutions Corp continues to expand and scale BIDBridgeVen, the operating system for government contract bidders, through its ongoing pre-seed funding efforts.About CTC Global Solutions CorpCTC Global Solutions Corp is a business development, market intelligence, and technology company based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

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