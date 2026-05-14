With Advanced Field Technologies and Body Cameras, SFDA Enhances Oversight for Pilgrim Safety

RIYADH , SAUDI ARABIA, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has deployed a sophisticated system of advanced technologies and modern digital tools to support its field teams and optimize oversight efficiency for facilities under its supervision during the Hajj season. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance operational readiness and ensure the highest safety standards for the pilgrims.As part of its ongoing digital transformation, the SFDA revealed the use of body cameras for field inspectors. These devices feature live-streaming capabilities to the Hajj Operations Center and real-time audio communication with inspection teams. This technology enables immediate technical and legal support, while activating emergency distress services to ensure the safety of inspectors and a rapid response to urgent field situations.To ensure swift intervention, the SFDA has deployed specialized Rapid Response Vehicles designed for the handling of field reports and emergencies. These units are equipped with advanced field tools, including specialized refrigeration systems designed to preserve the integrity of food and pharmaceutical samples during transport. This ensures that samples remain safe and compliant until they complete testing and analysis.The Authority has further strengthened its operational capabilities with advanced wireless communication systems. These devices facilitate seamless, around-the-clock coordination between field teams and the Hajj Operations Center, allowing for faster reporting and immediate decision-making.Other key technologies include advanced devices for the rapid detection of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, as well as equipment for the rapid field verification of the safety and conformity of pharmaceutical and chemical products. This contributes to increased efficiency in inspection processes and strengthens the ability to detect counterfeit or unregistered products.These technological enablers are part of an integrated regulatory framework implemented by the SFDA to optimize field operations and accelerate critical decision-making. By upholding the highest international standards, the Authority remains dedicated to safeguarding the health of pilgrims. This commitment reflects the Kingdom’s wise leadership vision to provide the best services that allow pilgrims to perform their rituals in peace and tranquility.

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