Dean Graziosi & Tony Robbins Announce Meant For More LIVE: Helping People Turn Their Life Experience Into Their Legacy

Meant For More LIVE - Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi & Special Guests. Hosted by Mastermind.com

A free one-day virtual event bringing together world-class speakers to help people turn their lived experience into real-world impact and meaningful success.

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As millions of capable, experienced adults reach a point in life where they begin asking whether there is something more they are meant to do, two of the most respected names in entrepreneurship and personal development are coming together to help them find the answer.Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins have announced Meant For More Live, a free one-day global virtual event designed to help everyday people turn their life experience, wisdom and personal story into a simple business built on community, connection and service.Meant For More Live will stream worldwide on June 18, 2026, from 10:00 AM PT to 3:00 PM PT, bringing together some of the most respected voices in coaching, community building and personal transformation. Registration for Meant For More Live is now open at meantformorelive.com , where attendees can reserve a complimentary seat and gain access to early event updates and preparation resources."Most people are not stuck because they lack talent or wisdom," said Dean Graziosi, multiple New York Times bestselling author and entrepreneur. "They are stuck because the information online makes building something of your own feel complicated and overwhelming. Meant For More Live was created to give people a simple, human path forward."Meant For More Live will feature a powerful lineup of speakers including Carrie Green, founder of the Female Entrepreneur Association, Bari Baumgardner, one of the most respected voices in live events and serving with purpose, Trent Shelton, bestselling author and former NFL player, and Bonnie Christine, who will share how to build genuinely meaningful communities, alongside hosts Dean Graziosi and Tony Robbins.Each speaker will share practical insights and real-world strategies for how everyday people are already turning their life experience into impact and meaningful success, without funnels, complicated technology or large social media followings."No one should die with their life experience still inside them," said Graziosi. "The lessons people have learned, the struggles they have walked through, the wisdom they have earned, that is the most valuable thing in the world. Meant For More Live exists to help people share it."What Attendees Will Walk Away With Over one immersive day, participants in Meant For More Live will learn how to turn their lived experience into real-world impact regardless of their background or experience level.Sessions are designed to help attendees leave with clarity, confidence and momentum, not confusion.Attendees of Meant For More Live will learn how to:- Identify the experience, wisdom and story they already have to share- Gather a community of people who genuinely need what they know- Build real connection and trust without funnels or complicated technology- Offer guidance and coaching that creates meaningful transformation- Step into the next chapter of their life with clarity and purposeBy the end of Meant For More Live, participants will have a clear path for how to begin turning their life experience into impact and personal success.The event is completely free to attend live, though space for the global broadcast is limited.Early registrants will also receive exclusive preparation resources and updates leading up to Meant For More Live.About Dean GraziosiDean Graziosi is a multiple New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and trainer. For more than 25 years, Dean Graziosi has dedicated his life to helping millions of people achieve success through self-education, entrepreneurship and personal development outside the traditional education system.About Tony RobbinsTony Robbins is a four-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur and the world's leading life and business strategist. For more than four decades Tony Robbins has helped over 50 million people across more than 100 countries through live events, coaching and digital programs. He has advised U.S. presidents, Fortune 500 executives, championship athletes and entertainers, and is the founder or partner in more than 100 private companies with combined annual revenues exceeding $9 billion.

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