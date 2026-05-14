Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Debuts 14th Location, Continuing the Success of Corporate Event Space & Team Experiences

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Event Dining Andretti Indoor Karting & Games Large Space Event Area Andretti Indoor Karting & Games- Durham, NC exterior

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games expands to Durham with immersive corporate event space, team building experiences, dining, and entertainment.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is bringing its elevated corporate event experience to Durham, NC with the opening of its 14th U.S. locations, others include Orlando, Chandler, Glendale, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, The Colony, Marietta, Buford, Atlanta, Overland Park, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Katy, and Schaumburg, continuing the brand’s evolution into one of the country’s leading destinations for immersive team experiences, company celebrations, and large scale corporate events As businesses continue prioritizing employee engagement, culture building, and in person collaboration, Andretti Indoor Karting & Games is expanding its corporate event capabilities to meet the growing demand for more dynamic and memorable experiences beyond traditional meeting venues.The new Durham location features more than 8,000 square feet of flexible event space designed to accommodate small, medium, and large-scale events, including:• Company outings and team building activities• Leadership meetings and retreats• Holiday parties and employee appreciation events• Client entertainment and networking mixers• Achievement celebrations and awards programs• Off site meetings and conferences• Trade shows and full venue buyoutsThe venue combines private event spaces with Andretti’s signature attractions, including high speed indoor karting, bowling, laser tag, arcade gaming, virtual reality experiences, elevated dining, and premium hospitality offerings all under one roof. “Companies today are looking for experiences that create real connection and energy,” said Victoria Vilbrandt, Chief Marketing Officer of Andretti Indoor Karting & Games. “The Durham location was designed to deliver more than a meeting space. We are creating an environment where teams can compete, celebrate, collaborate, and build lasting memories together.”Each corporate event includes a dedicated Andretti event associate who works directly with the group to help coordinate and customize the experience from start to finish. Unlike traditional event venues or single attraction entertainment concepts, Andretti offers businesses a fully immersive entertainment ecosystem that allows guests to transition seamlessly between meetings, dining, social interaction, and attractions throughout the event experience.“Corporate events are evolving,” said Vilbrandt. “Businesses want destinations that feel exciting, flexible, and engaging for both employees and clients. Andretti creates an experience where business and entertainment naturally come together.”Located in the heart of the Research Triangle, the Durham venue is strategically positioned to support one of the nation’s fastest growing business communities, including technology, healthcare, biotech, education, and professional services organizations.Andretti Indoor Karting & Games has already seen strong national demand for experiential corporate entertainment as companies continue investing in team culture, recruiting, retention, and relationship building initiatives.Early corporate feedback from existing Andretti locations has reinforced the brand’s growing position within the corporate event industry.“The room was great, and the option to have a meeting room in a nice facility where we could have the fun event indoor and just a few steps from the meeting was great!” shared Siemens.-“The personnel, food & the facility were great!” shared The Home Depot.-“Everything was great! I could not ask for a better experience,” shared Regions.-Corporate event inquiries, private tours, and partnership opportunities are now being accepted ahead of the official opening.About Andretti Indoor Karting & GamesAndretti Indoor Karting & Games headquartered in Orlando, Florida is a premier entertainment destination featuring high speed indoor karting, immersive attractions, arcade games, bowling, laser tag, virtual reality experiences, and elevated food and beverage, corporate and special events location offerings all under one roof. With locations across the United States, Andretti delivers memorable experiences for families, groups, corporate events, and celebrations of all kinds.

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