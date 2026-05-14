CLIMB Fund Appoints Anthony Weston Chief Lending and Credit Officer to Advance Lending Strategy and Statewide Impact

New executive leadership role strengthens lending, credit, and portfolio operations to support small businesses and expand CLIMB Fund’s statewide impact

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CLIMB Fund , South Carolina’s leading nonprofit small business lender, announced the appointment of Anthony Weston as Chief Lending and Credit Officer, a strategic leadership move designed to strengthen the organization’s lending operations, align portfolio management under executive leadership, and support the next phase of CLIMB Fund’s statewide impact.The appointment reflects a significant organizational shift for CLIMB Fund as it continues building on a stronger internal foundation and expanding its leadership capacity. In this role, Weston will oversee lending and credit operations, bringing underwriting, borrower support, and portfolio performance into closer alignment as the state’s most prolific small business microlender continues serving entrepreneurs and small businesses across South Carolina.As the organization continues to refine its systems, strengthen its team, and scale its ability to provide accessible financial solutions to business owners navigating barriers to traditional capital, Weston’s leadership comes at a pivotal time for CLIMB Fund.“Anthony understands both the technical aspect of lending and the relationship-driven work required to serve small businesses well,” said F.A. Johnson II, CEO of CLIMB Fund. “His experience, judgement, and commitment to community impact will help us continue strengthening access to capital for entrepreneurs across South Carolina, while creating an ecosystem that builds businesses that are resilient and self-sustaining.”With a career that bridges mission-driven lending and traditional banking, Weston brings deep expertise in small business finance, credit strategy, and community development lending. He previously served as Senior Community Development Loan Officer at the South Carolina Community Loan Fund, Senior Business Banker at Ameris Bank, and Commercial Loan Officer at Grow Financial.At CLIMB Fund, Weston will play a critical role in advancing lending strategy, strengthening credit operations, optimizing portfolio performance, and improving the borrower experience from application through repayment. His appointment supports CLIMB Fund’s continued commitment to responsible lending, operational excellence, and long-term community impact.“Lending is ultimately about people,” said Weston. “It’s about listening closely, building trust, and finding a path forward together. I’m excited to be part of an organization that is deeply committed to expanding access to opportunity for businesses across South Carolina.”Beyond his professional experience, Weston is actively engaged in his community, including coaching youth basketball and maintaining strong family and community ties. His commitment to service reflects CLIMB Fund’s mission-driven approach to supporting entrepreneurs, strengthening communities, dismantling poverty, and expanding opportunity across the state.CLIMB Fund creates access to capital, jobs, and community development opportunities where they otherwise would not exist. As a state and federally certified Community Development Financial Institution, CLIMB Fund works with entrepreneurs and small businesses across South Carolina through responsible lending, technical assistance, and community-centered support.About CLIMB FundCLIMB Fund is a nonprofit, federally certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) providing equitable, accessible loan products and technical assistance to entrepreneurs across South Carolina. CLIMB Fund has delivered more than 15,000 hours of technical assistance and helped create 8,000+ jobs statewide, expanding access to capital and business support in communities where these opportunities would not otherwise exist.

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