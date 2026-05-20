Dr. Khai Win’s T.H.I.N.K. to Lead Reaches Amazon Bestseller Status Amid Mental Fitness and Leadership Conversations

EDGEWATER, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Khai Win ’s T.H.I.N.K. to Lead Reaches Amazon Bestseller Status Amid Mental Fitness and Leadership ConversationsDr. Khai Win’s newly released book, T.H.I.N.K. to Lead: An Inside-Out Path to Mental Fitness & Sustainable High Performance, has reached Amazon Best Seller status following its launch, drawing attention to the growing conversation surrounding mental fitness, emotional regulation, and sustainable leadership.The book explores how underlying thought patterns and emotional conditioning can influence leadership, workplace performance, relationships, and overall well-being. Through a blend of neuroscience, personal reflection, and historical examples, Dr. Win examines the connection between mental fitness and long-term personal and professional resilience.According to Dr. Win, the goal of the book is to help individuals better understand the internal processes that shape behavior and decision-making under pressure.“Many people are taught how to perform, but not how to understand the patterns driving their thoughts, emotions, and reactions,” said Dr. Khai Win. “Mental fitness is not about perfection or constant productivity. It’s about building awareness and developing the ability to respond intentionally, even during difficult seasons.”The release comes at a time when conversations surrounding mental health, burnout, and emotional well-being continue to expand across workplaces and communities nationwide. The book speaks to individuals across a variety of professions and life experiences, including business leaders, healthcare workers, parents, and frontline employees navigating personal and professional stress.Throughout T.H.I.N.K. to Lead, Dr. Win references both scientific research and influential historical figures, including Maya Angelou, Marcus Aurelius, and Katherine Johnson, to illustrate how emotional regulation and internal resilience have long played a role in effective leadership.The project also reflects Dr. Win’s personal connection to mental health advocacy. A survivor of suicidal ideation, Dr. Win has spoken openly about the impact of mental health struggles within her own community and the importance of creating spaces for honest conversations and support.As part of the book’s launch initiative, proceeds from launch day were donated to Mental Health America, with a portion of ongoing proceeds continuing to support mental health-related efforts throughout May.In addition to the book, Dr. Win leads workshops, keynote presentations, and organizational programs focused on leadership development, mental fitness, and sustainable high performance.More information about Dr. Khai Win and the Invisible Wins initiative is available at Invisible Winners T.H.I.N.K. to Lead: An Inside-Out Path to Mental Fitness & Sustainable High Performance is currently available through Amazon.

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