Priddy Spaces Signs Long-Term Lease to Bring Venture X Coworking to Lake Mary, Florida

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26,592 SF Premium Workspace to Open at Primera Tower III, Expanding Presence in Central Florida

Primera Tower III provides an outstanding Class-A office setting in one of Central Florida’s strongest submarkets. Venture X will be a valuable addition to the Lake Mary business community.” — Derek Baker

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Priddy Spaces, a rapidly expanding owner and operator of premium coworking and flexible workspace environments, today announced it has signed a long-term lease to open a new Venture X location in Lake Mary, Florida.The new Venture X Lake Mary will occupy 26,592 square feet on the 6th floor of Primera Tower III, located at 605 Crescent Executive Court. The project is currently finalizing design plans, with construction expected to begin within the next 60 days and an anticipated opening in Q3 of this year.Priddy Spaces was represented in the transaction by Derek Baker of Colliers, a longtime partner who has worked with the company on numerous strategic real estate transactions.A Premier Business Environment in Lake MaryLake Mary is widely recognized as one of Central Florida’s most desirable business communities, known for its strong corporate presence, highly educated workforce, and exceptional quality of life.Located along the Interstate 4 corridor, Lake Mary is home to a diverse mix of national and regional headquarters, technology firms, and professional services companies. Its accessibility, affluent demographics, and continued population growth make it an ideal location for companies seeking a flexible, professional workspace environment.“Lake Mary continues to stand out as one of the most attractive office markets in Central Florida,” said Kevin Priddy, Managing Partner of Priddy Spaces. “The combination of strong demographics, corporate density, and overall quality of life made this a strategic priority for our continued expansion in the region.”Expanding in Central FloridaThe Lake Mary location marks Priddy Spaces’ second Venture X in Central Florida, joining its Downtown Orlando location, which is currently undergoing an extensive refresh featuring high-end, premium finishes designed to elevate the member experience.“Our Downtown Orlando location has performed exceptionally well, and we see a clear opportunity to expand into suburban markets like Lake Mary where businesses are looking for high-quality, flexible office solutions closer to where people live,” Priddy added.Broker Perspective“Priddy Spaces continues to raise the bar for premium coworking environments,” said Derek Baker, Executive Vice President at Colliers. “Primera Tower III provides an outstanding Class-A office setting in one of Central Florida’s strongest submarkets. Venture X will be a valuable addition to the Lake Mary business community.”Premium Workspace Designed for GrowthVenture X Lake Mary will feature a modern, upscale workspace designed to support businesses of all sizes, including:- Over 100 private offices ranging from single-person suites to team offices accommodating up to six people- Fully equipped meeting rooms available to members and non-members- Collaborative lounges and shared workspace areas- Café-style amenities and hospitality-driven services- Professional reception and business support servicesThe space will be designed with a focus on productivity, flexibility, and a high-end member experience aligned with Venture X’s five-star hospitality approach.About Priddy SpacesPriddy Spaces is a leading owner and operator of coworking and flexible workspace locations across the United States. The company owns and manages multiple Venture X and Office Evolution locations, providing premium workspace solutions for entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies. With a focus on hospitality, design excellence, and community, Priddy Spaces continues expanding across high-growth markets throughout the Southeast and Sunbelt regions.About Venture XVenture X is a premium coworking and flexible workspace brand known for its upscale office environments, professional services, and vibrant business communities. Venture X locations provide flexible workspace solutions including private offices, coworking memberships, meeting rooms, and event spaces designed for entrepreneurs, startups, and established companies.Venture X is part of the Vast Coworking Group , a global platform of coworking brands that also includes Office Evolution and Intelligent Office, focused on delivering flexible workspace solutions that combine hospitality, community, and professional infrastructure.

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