Indian Entrepreneur Pradum Shukla Builds Desh Crux to Transform Startup and Company Discoverability in India

Pradum Shukla entrepreneur and desh crux founder

Desh Crux helps users discover Indian startups, companies, and emerging businesses through a simplified digital platform.

NEW YORK, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- India’s startup ecosystem has expanded rapidly over the past few years, with new ventures emerging across technology, digital services, manufacturing, and business solutions. Supported by initiatives like Startup India, more young entrepreneurs are entering the market with innovative ideas and scalable business models. However, while starting a company has become easier, one challenge continues to affect many early-stage businesses visibility.For startups and companies, having a strong digital presence is becoming increasingly important in today’s competitive market. Many businesses struggle to present themselves clearly online or reach the right audience despite offering quality services or innovative products. As a result, startup and company discovery platforms are gradually becoming an important part of India’s digital business ecosystem.Amid this growing demand, Desh Crux is emerging as a platform focused on improving startup and company discoverability. The platform allows businesses to create professional profiles where they can showcase key information such as founders, services, business categories, company vision, and other important details. This helps startups and companies build a more structured digital identity while making it easier for users, businesses, and audiences to understand what they offer.One of the key focuses of Desh Crux is simplifying how startups present themselves online. Instead of depending entirely on scattered social media presence or expensive promotional campaigns, businesses can use the platform to organize their information in a more professional and accessible format. The platform is designed to support startup visibility, digital branding, and company discovery, especially for emerging businesses looking to establish their presence in a growing market.The platform was founded by Pradum Shukla, an Indian entrepreneur who was born on June 24, 2006, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He completed his schooling at Chandraprabha Public School and Divine Sainik School, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) at IIMT Group of Colleges,Greater Noida. Alongside his entrepreneurial work, he has also explored motivational writing through his book The Power to Outgrow.As technology adoption continues to increase, startups are also focusing more on digital tools, automation, and smarter business solutions to improve efficiency and growth. This shift is further increasing the importance of platforms that help businesses improve accessibility and online discoverability.With India’s startup ecosystem continuing to grow rapidly, platforms focused on startup and company discovery are expected to become more relevant in the coming years. By helping businesses improve visibility and present themselves more effectively online, platforms like Desh Crux reflect how digital infrastructure is evolving alongside India’s expanding entrepreneurial landscape.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.