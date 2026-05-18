Men’s Health Network Launches Annual Men’s Health Month Resources Ahead of June 2026 Awareness Campaign

Men's Health Month Digital Media Toolkit, 2026 Free Resource for Awareness & Prevention International Men's Health Week (IMHW) 2026 - June 15–21, 2026: Uplifting Fatherhood Support for Wear Blue Awareness Events - Host a Fundraiser for Men's Health Month by Celebrating Wear Blue Day at your Workplace Men's Health Network: Online Shop for Men's Health Month Awareness & Promotion

Whether someone wants to host a... men’s health event, a Wear Blue campaign, share educational material... the resources are available through the [MHM] website to help communities make an impact.” — Jennifer Thompson, VP at MHN

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men’s Health Network (MHN) is encouraging organizations, workplaces, healthcare providers, advocates, families, and communities to begin preparing now for Men’s Health Month (June 2026) and International Men’s Health Week (June 15–21, 2026) by visiting the official campaign website at www.MensHealthMonth.org Men’s Health Month (MHM) was founded by Men's Health Network in 1994 to raise awareness about preventable health conditions affecting men and boys and to encourage prevention, early detection, and healthier lifestyles. Later, in 2002, MHN worked with its extended international network and partner organizations to help establish International Men’s Health Week (IMHW), which has since grown into a global movement recognized and supported by organizations, advocates, healthcare systems, and communities in countries around the world, with notable countries: Ireland, UK, Canada, Australia, and More.Over the past 3 decades, the awareness movement has grown far beyond its original launch, becoming nationally and internationally recognized campaigns embraced by workplaces, healthcare systems, schools, nonprofits, community organizations, families, and advocates around the world. What began as an awareness initiative has evolved into a broader movement focused on improving health outcomes, strengthening families and communities, and helping close the Lifespan Gender Gap.The MHM online awareness hub includes free downloadable resources, campaign messaging, important awareness dates, educational tools, social media graphics, newsletter and blog examples, proclamation samples, and ready-to-use outreach materials designed to help communities participate in MHM activities throughout June.This year’s Men’s Health Month theme, “Partners in Care: Advancing Men’s Health Through Connection, Education, & Advocacy Across the Lifespan — for Better Lifespans,” emphasizes that men’s health is shaped by relationships, support systems, education, workplaces, and communities working together to encourage prevention, early detection, and healthier outcomes.“The best time to prepare for Men’s Health Month is before June begins,” said Jennifer Thompson, Vice President of Operations & Communications at Men’s Health Network. “Whether someone wants to host a local men’s health event, organize a workplace Wear Blue campaign, share educational material, or the how-tos for starting conversations around men’s health, the resources are available online through the Men’s Health Month website to help communities prepare and make an impact.”• Digital Media Toolkits• Social media graphics / messaging• Sample blogs / newsletter copy• Men’s Health Month themes / important dates• “Wear Blue” awareness campaign resources• Community event planning tools• Awareness / advocacy resources• Educational materials / downloadable graphics• Resources for hosting workplace fundraisers / other activitiesIn addition to free resources, Men’s Health Network also offers educational awareness materials and promotional items through the online Store, including brochures, flyers, posters, booklets, screening guides, and awareness swag to help organizations, schools, healthcare providers, employers, and community groups prepare for June outreach efforts.Educational and promotional materials are available at:MHN encourages supporters to begin planning awareness activities now, including workplace “Wear Blue” Fridays, community health fairs, educational campaigns, family-centered conversations around prevention, and advocacy efforts supporting men’s physical and mental health.Key awareness opportunities during June include:• Men’s Health Month — June 2026• International Men’s Health Week — June 15–21, 2026• Wear Blue Fridays — Every Friday in June• Father’s Day — Sunday, June 21, 2026Men continue to die on average nearly 6 years earlier than women, often from preventable conditions and delayed healthcare engagement, reinforcing the importance of awareness, education, and proactive health conversations.To download free Men’s Health Month resources, visit:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.