Dancing In Tongues Channel IVF Journey into Powerful New Electronic-Indie Single ‘Petri Dish’

Photo Credit: Dancing In Tongues

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brooklyn-based duo Dancing In Tongues return with their latest single, “ Petri Dish ,” an ethereal and emotionally charged release that captures the fragile intersection of hope and uncertainty. The single is the first taste of their upcoming 4-track EP under the same name, due for release on July 3rd. The track was written and produced in Berlin in collaboration with Lucas Herweg (LLUCID) and Jacob Bergson (TAUT), who jointly go by the production name Designer. Known for blending ambient electronics with crystalline vocals and fluid, shape-shifting rhythms, Dancing in Tongues continues to push the boundaries of electronic indie dance and avant-pop into deeply personal territory.Comprised of interdisciplinary artist and vocalist Sarah Martin-Nuss and drummer/producer David Nuss, Dancing In Tongues have built a reputation for crafting immersive sonic worlds where vulnerability and abstraction coexist. With “Petri Dish,” they deliver one of their most intimate and resonant works to date, an exploration of longing, control, and the quiet intensity of waiting.Dreamlike yet restless, the track pulses with a subtle tension. Layers of shimmering synths and atmospheric textures drift beneath Martin-Nuss’s delicate, emotive vocal, while restrained rhythms mirror the emotional push and pull at the heart of the song. The result is a soundscape that feels suspended between stillness and motion, both deeply introspective and quietly expansive.At its core, “Petri Dish” is rooted in the duo’s personal experience with IVF, transforming a profoundly human journey into a piece of art that feels universal in its emotional reach.“Petri Dish was written during IVF, an experience that revealed how quickly hope can take hold, even amid uncertainty,” the duo shares. “It was both emotionally taxing and undeniably miraculous.”That duality of fragility and strength, anxiety and wonder, defines the track. It captures the surreal nature of placing faith in something unseen, where science and emotion intertwine, and where the future feels both impossibly close and just out of reach.Building on a growing body of work praised for its emotional depth and textured production, Dancing In Tongues continue to carve out a distinct space within the electronic landscape. Their ability to translate complex internal experiences into immersive, transportive sound remains at the core of their artistry.With “Petri Dish,” they invite listeners into a moment that is at once deeply personal and widely relatable, a reminder of the quiet resilience it takes to hold onto hope, even when the outcome is unknown.

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