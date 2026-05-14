High Cotton Comfort Co. Further Expands Their Charleston Operations

High Cotton Comfort Co. expands Charleston restroom trailer operations with a new service truck and new luxury restroom trailer to support growing event demand.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Cotton Comfort Co , a Charleston-based luxury restroom trailer company, is continuing to expand its operations in Charleston. With the addition of a new Ford F-450 service truck and the purchase of a second three-stall luxury restroom trailer High Cotton aims to mee the demand for premium event accommodations. With Charleston's event scene ever growing the company wanted to take position as a leader in the event rental space.Known for providing upscale mobile restroom solutions for weddings, private events, corporate gatherings, construction projects, and outdoor functions, the company says the recent additions will help improve transportation logistics, service efficiency, and overall event availability throughout the Charleston area and surrounding communities.The three-stall restroom trailer setup is High Cotton’s most popular restroom rental for Charleston events . This new trailer helps expand High Cotton’s rental inventory and allows the company to accommodate a larger number of events during Charleston’s busy wedding and event seasons. The trailer features modern interiors, climate-controlled amenities, upscale finishes, and private restroom accommodations designed to provide guests with a more comfortable experience than traditional portable restroom options. The addition of a new F-450 service truck also represents a continued investment into the company’s operational capabilities as bookings and service demand increase throughout the region.Finally, as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to further understand and improve its equipment and customer experience, owner Bear recently traveled to Philadelphia to spend time with the manufacturer of their restroom trailers and learn more about trailer systems, production, and long-term operational best practices.Charleston’s event industry has continued to see steady growth in recent years, particularly in outdoor weddings, waterfront events, private parties, and large-scale gatherings where luxury restroom accommodations have become an increasingly common expectation for guests and venues alike. Facilities play a much bigger role in guest comfort levels than most realize, and High Cotton aims to fill the steadily increasing demand throughout Charleston and the surrounding Lowcountry.Founded in Charleston, by a family with deep ties to the city, High Cotton Comfort Co. specializes in luxury restroom trailer rentals. Their facilities are designed to provide a higher-end experience for events and job sites throughout the state. The company continues to focus on reliability, cleanliness, customer service, and maintaining modern equipment as it expands its operations across the region.For more information about High Cotton Comfort Co, including available restroom trailer rentals, recent projects, and additional online resources, visit: High Cotton Comfort Co's Online Hub

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