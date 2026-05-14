IAM holds “Civic Education Activities in Celebration of Children’s Day” and applications for participation are open from Thursday

MACAU, May 14 - To celebrate “International Children’s Day” on 1 June with children, foster good citizen behaviour from a young age and deepen the public’s understanding of courteous living and city beautification, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will hold the “Civic Education Activities in Celebration of Children’s Day” from 30 May to 1 June. A series of activities will be organised for children to enjoy the festivities, and the applications for participation in the guided tour and workshop activities of the series will start this Thursday. Parents can take part in these activities together with their children in celebration of the festival.

“Civic Education Activities in Celebration of Children’s Day” include various activities. On 30 May, guided tour and handicraft workshop activities will be held in The Sculpture Park of the Chinese Ethnics. On 30 and 31 May, activities such as children’s puppet theatre, handicraft workshops, booth games, balloon twisting performance by clowns will be held in Civic Education Resource Centre. At the same time, guided tour activities of the Guia Hill Military Tunnels will also be held. Applications for participation in the mentioned activities can be made through the “Macao One Account” from 10:00 a.m. on 14 May. Parents can take part in these activities together with their children.

Furthermore, children, accompanied by their parents, can use the children’s electric vehicles in Montanha Russa Park and Chunambeiro Park for free for three consecutive days from 30 May to 1 June. Parents and children can take the Guia Hill Cable Car for free on 30 and 31 May and spend time together during the Children’s Day period.

In addition, IAM organises various kinds of activities for the participation of primary school students or parents and children through schools and associations. These activities include “Knowing about Macao - Taking a Walk through the Streets of Macao”, “Day class on municipal affairs”, and guided tours and visits to The Sculpture Park of the Chinese Ethnics and the Guia Hill Military Tunnels. Some sessions of the mentioned activities are designated for IAM Volunteer Team and underprivileged groups. The activities are held in hopes of deepening the recognition and sense of belonging of participants towards Macao and encouraging them to proactively take part in the community and care about community affairs. The details of the activities can be obtained by scanning the QR code on the promotional poster, browsing the IAM website https://www.iam.gov.mo or calling the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for enquiries.