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“Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2026” inaugurates at the Lotus Square, Bairro da Ilha Verde, on Sunday

MACAU, May 14 - In order to celebrate the International Museum Day, on 18 May, over 20 museums in Macao will jointly host the “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2026” at the Lotus Square, Bairro da Ilha Verde, 17 May (Sunday), from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. The opening ceremony will take place at 3:00pm that afternoon. The event features performances, booth games, workshops, and an exhibition of outstanding entries from the “2026 Macao International Museum Day Joint Museums Postcard Design Contest”. All are welcome to participate. In addition, the museums will be open to the public at designated times during the month of May for free. For details, please refer to the information published by each museum.

The International Museum Day, designated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) on May 18, 1977, aims to draw the public attention to museums, promoting the continuous development of the museology sector. This year’s theme is “Museums Uniting a Divided World”, emphasizing that museums can link different cultures, bridge divides, promote mutual understanding and respect, and strengthen social cohesion.

To tie in with this year’s theme, museums will host celebratory activities including exhibitions and workshops. These include the “VIEW INTO THE GREAT HAN – The Exhibition of Exquisite Cultural Relics from Han Dynasty in Xuzhou” at the Macao Museum, the parent-child picture book and music experience activity “The Musical Journey of Xian Xinghai”, the educational puzzle-solving game “Escape the Museum Cosmos”, and the “Listening to Mountains, Admiring Waters: Wander through the Paintings from the Ming and Qing Dynasties” – theatrical guided tour of Duet of Nature at the Macao Museum of Art. There will also be the “Let’s Glow! Racing Neon Sign Workshop” at the Macao Grand Prix Museum, the “Exhibition of the History and Research Achievements of the University of Macau” at the University Gallery – University of Macau, the commemorative exhibition “Guiding for Centuries: Exhibition of 160th Anniversary of the Guia Lighthouse and 10th Anniversary of Maritime District Management” at the Maritime Museum, the special exhibition “Deep Sea Garden” with guided theatrical tour and the “Introduction to AI-Driven No-Code Workflow Design” at the Macao Science Center, the workshop on “Youth Storytelling & Seniors’ Crafts: Passing on Kindness Across Generations” at the Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, and the exhibition “Silk Roads Beyond Borders” at the POLY MGM MUSEUM. For more information about the activities and registration methods, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo).

In addition, the Kiang Wu History Museum was inscribed in the fourth list of the National Memorial Facilities and Sites of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression last year. In order to allow residents and tourists to further understand the historical testimony of Macao’s support to the War of Resistance, the Museum has adjusted its opening hours from 19 May. The Museum is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10am to 6pm, and is closed on public holidays. Admission is free. Guided tours are available on Saturdays, from 3:30pm to 4:30pm.

The “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2026” is jointly organised by the Former Chong Sai Pharmacy, the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt, the Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, the Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, the St. Dominic’s Church Museum – Treasure of Sacred Art, the POLY MGM MUSEUM, the Fire Services Museum, the Maritime Museum, the Communications Museum of Macao, the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence, the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, the Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum, the University Gallery – University of Macau, the Museum of Art of the University of Macau, the Macao Grand Prix Museum, The House of Macao Literature, the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, the Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao, the Museum of the Macao Security Forces, the Macao Science Center, the Macao Museum, the Macao Museum of Art, the Taipa Houses, the Kiang Wu History Museum and the Jao Tsung-I Academy.

Museums

Opening hours

Special activities and time

Macao Museum

10am – 6pm

(No admission after 5:30pm)

opens daily (including on public holidays); closed on Mondays.
  • VIEW INTO THE GREAT HAN – The Exhibition of Exquisite Cultural Relics from Han Dynasty in Xuzhou

Exhibition period until 14 June

  • Educational Puzzle-Solving Game “Escape the Museum Cosmos”

30 May (1:30pm-2:30pm, 3:30pm-4:30pm)

Macao Museum of Art

10am – 7pm

(No admission after 6:30pm)

opens daily (including on public holidays); closed on Mondays.
  • Duet of Nature: Ming and Qing Landscape Paintings from the National Museum of China

Exhibition period until 26 July

  • Painting Chinese landscape with Wu Li: experimental painting Chinese traditional landscape - from Chinese ink to AI

16 May (10am-1pm, 2pm-5pm)

  • “Listening to Mountains, Contemplating Waters: A Journey Through Time in the Landscapes of the Ming and Qing Dynasties" - Theatrical Guided Tour of “Nature's Duets”

30-31 May (11am-1pm)

Stepping into a Landscape Painting – Discovering Wu Li

31 May (2:30pm-3:30pm, 4pm-5pm)

Macao Science Center

10am – 6pm

Opens daily (including on public holidays); closed on Thursdays and Chinese New Year’s Eve; ticket sales closed 30 minutes before the closing time of the Center
  • “Deep Sea Garden” Exhibition

Exhibition period until 14 June

  • “Deep Sea Garden” Guided Theatrical Tour - “Deep Sea Voyage”

several sessions available; 30 minutes per session

  • Introduction to AI-Driven No-Code Workflow Design

23 May and 6 June (10am-1pm)

Macao Grand Prix Museum

10am – 6pm

(No admission after 5:30pm); closed on Tuesdays
  • Let’s Glow! Racing Neon Sign Workshop

23 May (10:30am-12pm, 1:30-3pm, 4pm-5:30pm)

Maritime Museum

10am – 6pm

(No admission after 5:30pm); closed on Tuesdays
  • Guiding for Centuries: Exhibition of 160th Anniversary of the Guia Lighthouse and 10th Anniversary of Maritime District Management

Exhibition period until 8 June

POLY MGM MUSEUM

Mondays to Fridays: 11am-7pm

Saturdays and Sundays: 10am-7pm

Public holidays: 10am-8pm

When the public holiday falls on Saturday or Sunday, the Museum opens from 10am to 7pm; no admission 30 minutes before its closing time
  • The annual exhibition “Silk Roads Beyond Borders”

Exhibition period until 31 August

The House of Macao Literature

10am – 6pm

(No admission after 5:30pm)

Opens daily including on public holidays; closed on Mondays
  • Artistic Calligraphy and Painting Workshop

17 May (10am-12pm, 2pm-4pm)

Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum

10am – 6pm

(No admission after 5:30pm)

Opens daily including on public holidays; closed on Tuesday
  • Parent-Child Picture Book & Music Experience Activity “The Musical Journey of Xian Xingha”

30 May (10am-11am, 11:30-12:30pm)

University of Macau University Gallery

9am – 6pm

Opens daily including on public holidays; closed from the first to third day of the Chinese New Year
  • Exhibition of the History and Research Achievements of the University of Macau

Permanent exhibition (during its opening hours)

Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall

9:30am - 5:30pm

Closed on Tuesdays and statutory holidays
  • Workshop on “Youth Storytelling & Seniors' Crafts: Passing on Kindness Across Generations”

23 May (2:30pm-5:30pm)

Handover Gifts Museum of Macao

10am – 7pm

(No admission after 6:30pm)

Opens daily including on public holidays; closed on Mondays
  • Handover Gifts Exhibition

Permanent exhibition (during its opening hours)

Jao Tsung-I Academy

10am – 6pm

(No admission after 5:30pm)

Opens daily including on public holidays; closed on Mondays
  • Jao Tsung-I’s Painting and Calligraphy from the Collection of the Macao Museum of Art

Permanent exhibition (during its opening hours)

Opening hours of other museums

Kiang Wu History Museum

10am – 6pm, starting from 19 May 2026; closed on Sundays, Mondays and public holidays

Former Chong Sai Pharmacy

10am – 6pm; closed on Tuesdays

Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt

9am – 6pm; closed at 2pm on Tuesdays

Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business

10:30am – 7pm; closed on the first Monday of every month

Treasure of Sacred Art of St. Dominic’s Church

10am – 3pm; closed on Thursday and Sundays

Fire Services Museum

10am – 6pm; remains open on public holidays

Communications Museum

9am - 5:30pm; closed from the first to third day of the Chinese New Year

General Ye Ting's Former Residence

10am – 6pm; closed on Wednesdays

Museum of Taipa and Coloane History

10am – 6pm; closed on Mondays

Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum

10am – 6pm; closed on Wednesdays

Museum of Art of the University of Macau

10am – 7pm; closed from the first to third day of the Chinese New Year

Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao

Temporarily closed to the public due to the enhancement work in the Museum; the reopening date will be announced in due course.

Museum of the Macao Security Forces

Mondays to Fridays: 9am-5:45pm; Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays: 9am-5pm

Taipa Houses

10am – 6pm; closed on Mondays

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“Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2026” inaugurates at the Lotus Square, Bairro da Ilha Verde, on Sunday

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