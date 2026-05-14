“Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2026” inaugurates at the Lotus Square, Bairro da Ilha Verde, on Sunday

MACAU, May 14 - In order to celebrate the International Museum Day, on 18 May, over 20 museums in Macao will jointly host the “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2026” at the Lotus Square, Bairro da Ilha Verde, 17 May (Sunday), from 2:00pm to 6:00pm. The opening ceremony will take place at 3:00pm that afternoon. The event features performances, booth games, workshops, and an exhibition of outstanding entries from the “2026 Macao International Museum Day Joint Museums Postcard Design Contest”. All are welcome to participate. In addition, the museums will be open to the public at designated times during the month of May for free. For details, please refer to the information published by each museum.

The International Museum Day, designated by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) on May 18, 1977, aims to draw the public attention to museums, promoting the continuous development of the museology sector. This year’s theme is “Museums Uniting a Divided World”, emphasizing that museums can link different cultures, bridge divides, promote mutual understanding and respect, and strengthen social cohesion.

To tie in with this year’s theme, museums will host celebratory activities including exhibitions and workshops. These include the “VIEW INTO THE GREAT HAN – The Exhibition of Exquisite Cultural Relics from Han Dynasty in Xuzhou” at the Macao Museum, the parent-child picture book and music experience activity “The Musical Journey of Xian Xinghai”, the educational puzzle-solving game “Escape the Museum Cosmos”, and the “Listening to Mountains, Admiring Waters: Wander through the Paintings from the Ming and Qing Dynasties” – theatrical guided tour of Duet of Nature at the Macao Museum of Art. There will also be the “Let’s Glow! Racing Neon Sign Workshop” at the Macao Grand Prix Museum, the “Exhibition of the History and Research Achievements of the University of Macau” at the University Gallery – University of Macau, the commemorative exhibition “Guiding for Centuries: Exhibition of 160th Anniversary of the Guia Lighthouse and 10th Anniversary of Maritime District Management” at the Maritime Museum, the special exhibition “Deep Sea Garden” with guided theatrical tour and the “Introduction to AI-Driven No-Code Workflow Design” at the Macao Science Center, the workshop on “Youth Storytelling & Seniors’ Crafts: Passing on Kindness Across Generations” at the Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, and the exhibition “Silk Roads Beyond Borders” at the POLY MGM MUSEUM. For more information about the activities and registration methods, please visit the “Museums in Macao” website (www.museums.gov.mo).

In addition, the Kiang Wu History Museum was inscribed in the fourth list of the National Memorial Facilities and Sites of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression last year. In order to allow residents and tourists to further understand the historical testimony of Macao’s support to the War of Resistance, the Museum has adjusted its opening hours from 19 May. The Museum is open from Tuesdays to Saturdays, from 10am to 6pm, and is closed on public holidays. Admission is free. Guided tours are available on Saturdays, from 3:30pm to 4:30pm.

The “Macao International Museum Day Carnival 2026” is jointly organised by the Former Chong Sai Pharmacy, the Museum of Sacred Art and Crypt, the Tung Sin Tong Historical Archive Exhibition Hall, the Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, the St. Dominic’s Church Museum – Treasure of Sacred Art, the POLY MGM MUSEUM, the Fire Services Museum, the Maritime Museum, the Communications Museum of Macao, the General Ye Ting’s Former Residence, the Museum of Taipa and Coloane History, the Zheng Guanying Memorial Museum, the University Gallery – University of Macau, the Museum of Art of the University of Macau, the Macao Grand Prix Museum, The House of Macao Literature, the Handover Gifts Museum of Macao, the Lin Zexu Memorial Museum of Macao, the Museum of the Macao Security Forces, the Macao Science Center, the Macao Museum, the Macao Museum of Art, the Taipa Houses, the Kiang Wu History Museum and the Jao Tsung-I Academy.