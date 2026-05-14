Propellus Launches Dedicated Capital Platform to Fuel Growth of Women-Owned Businesses

Formed to provide women-owned businesses with access to a diversified suite of alternative capital solutions

Propellus, Inc. (OTCBB:PRPS)

RED BANK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propellus Inc., an Oklahoma corporation, (OTC PINK: PRPS), an alternative finance company that specializes in assisting small businesses with their cash flow needs, has formed Propellus Founders Fund, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary that will be dedicated to providing women-owned businesses with a diversified suite of alternative capital solutions to fuel their growth.“Women own 14.5 million businesses in the United States — nearly 40% of all companies in the country. These businesses employ almost 13 million people and generate $3.3 trillion in revenue annually,” stated Ralph Johnson, CEO. “Of the $289 billion in global venture capital deployed in 2024, just 2.3% went to female-only founding teams — while 83.6% went to all-male teams, creating a tremendous niche opportunity in this market segment”, added Johnson.Propellus Founders Fund, Inc. has appointed Jacqueline Relke as Chief Investment Officer. Ms. Relke brings a rare combination of capital markets expertise and a deep commitment to empowering female founders from startup to capitalization. She launched her career at age 21 on the trading floor at CIBC Capital Markets, where she managed over $500 million in equity derivative structured product sales and was instrumental in her team surpassing $1.2 billion in annual sales. Following her capital markets career, Ms. Relke founded JW Consulting Inc. and created The JW Method, a company dedicated to helping female founders build, scale, and capitalize their businesses. She subsequently developed Million Dollar Ventures™, the first venture capital-aligned educational and funding platform designed to take female founders from startup to capitalization and has built her career around closing the funding disparity gap facing women-owned businesses. Her appointment signals Propellus Founders Fund’s commitment to pairing alternative capital solutions with leadership that understands — firsthand — the challenges women entrepreneurs face.“Women-owned businesses are the most underfunded asset class in the global economy,” said Ms. Relke. “The data is unambiguous — women are starting businesses at a record pace, yet they remain systematically underfunded relative to their male counterparts when it comes to the capital required to scale. Propellus Founders Fund wasn't built to be a single-product fund. We are building a suite of alternative capital solutions designed to meet Female Founders where they are — at every stage of growth. This is the work I’ve spent my career building toward, and I'm ready to lead it."The formation of Propellus Founders Fund comes at a pivotal moment for women’s entrepreneurship. Women launched 49% of all new businesses in 2024 — up from just 29% in 2019 — yet they remain 75% less likely than men to secure equity financing when actively seeking it. At the current pace of change, gender parity in venture capital is not projected to arrive until 2065. Propellus Founders Fund is designed to close that gap today, offering a broad array of alternative capital products tailored to the real-world needs of growing women-owned businesses.About Propellus Founders Fund, Inc.: Propellus Founders Fund, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Propellus Inc. (OTC PINK: PRPS), formed to provide women-owned businesses with access to a diversified suite of alternative capital solutions designed to fuel growth. The Fund leverages the financing expertise of its parent company to deliver tailored capital products to an underserved and rapidly expanding market segment.About Propellus Inc.: Propellus Inc. is an Oklahoma corporation (OTC PINK: PRPS) and alternative finance company specializing in cash flow solutions for small businesses. The company offers financing ranging from $20,000 to $125,000, including payroll advances, merchant cash advances, accounts receivable factoring, short-term lines of credit, and other loan products.Investor/Media Contact: [Contact Name] | [Title] | [Email] | [Phone]

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