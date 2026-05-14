Inaugural China Rock International Symposium held at UM

MACAU, May 14 - The inaugural China Rock International Symposium, jointly organised by the Chinese Society for Rock Mechanics & Engineering and the University of Macau (UM), was held at UM. Themed ‘Intelligent Geotechnics for Resilient Coastal Cities’, the symposium brought together around 100 experts, scholars, and engineering professionals from around the world to discuss the latest research in rock mechanics and geotechnical engineering.

Speaking at the event, UM Vice Rector Ge Wei noted that forward-looking and intelligent geotechnical solutions are necessary for enhancing urban infrastructure resilience in the face of global climate change and increasing extreme weather events. Seokwon Jeon, president of the International Society for Rock Mechanics (ISRM) and professor at Seoul National University, and Zhu Hehua, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, both highlighted the critical role of the symposium in promoting international academic collaboration and strengthening urban resilience through smart technologies.

The symposium was chaired by Zhou Wanhuan, head of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering in the Faculty of Science and Technology at UM, with Zhang Fengshou, professor at Tongji University, serving as executive chair. The symposium was attended by He Manchao, president of the Chinese Society for Rock Mechanics & Engineering and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; Zhu Hehua, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering; Seokwon Jeon and Ki-Bok Min, professors at Seoul National University; Sérgio Fontoura, professor at the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro; Luís Lamas, head of the Modelling and Rock Mechanics Unit at the National Laboratory for Civil Engineering (LNEC) in Portugal; Charles Ng Wang Wai and Yin Jianhua, fellows of the Hong Kong Academy of Engineering Sciences; Chen Guangqi, fellow of the Engineering Academy of Japan; Zheng Jian, director of the Institute for High-Speed Rail and Station-City Integration at Tongji University; Ian D. Moore, professor at Queen’s University in Canada; Stefan Larsson, professor at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden; and Steven Gong, chairman of Shanghai Urban Construction Tunneling Equipment Co Ltd.

The three-day symposium featured a rich programme, including keynote lectures, youth track presentations, poster sessions, and a presidential panel. Experts shared the latest research findings on topics such as intelligent monitoring, data-driven analysis, the safety of underground and coastal engineering projects, and disaster prevention, fostering international academic exchange and collaboration in related engineering fields.