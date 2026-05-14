U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Adm. Koehler awarded Distinguished Graduate Leadership Award Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, received the U.S. Naval War College’s 2025 Distinguished Graduate Leadership Award (DGLA) in a ceremony at the Newport, Rhode Island, campus on May 13, 2026.

Before assuming command of Pacific Fleet in 2024, Koehler commanded Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Carrier Strike Group 9 and U.S. 3rd Fleet.

During his operational tours, he supported Operations Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Inherent Resolve, Freedom’s Sentinel, Deliberate Guard, and Unified Protector in support of operations in the Middle East, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Libya, as well as Operation Unified Response providing emergency disaster relief to Haiti.

“Adm.Koehlerhas ledforces all over the world and through some of the most significant and substantial military operations the U.S. has seen over the last four decades,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Darryl Walker, president of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC). “There truly is no one more experienced, accomplished, or deserving of our Distinguished Graduate Leadership Award. Adm.Koehlerexemplifies the character, unwavering focus, strategic acumen, and mission excellence that the U.S. Naval War College seeks to cultivate in every military officer who passes through its doors.

“It is my hope that today’s students at the war college witness the admiral receiving this award, reflect on his remarkable career, and consider how they might emulate his commitment and achievements as they progress in their own professional journeys,” he continued. “This moment serves as both a celebration and an inspiration for us all.”

In addition to his command tours, Koehler has served as director of fleet training at U.S. Fleet Forces Command; director of operations at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command; deputy commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet; and director for strategy, plans and policy at the Joint Staff.

The DGLA highlights the accomplishments of alumni who have used their NWC education to achieve prominent senior leadership positions in the field of national security. Recipients are selected based on their senior leadership roles, inspiring career achievements, and commitment to professional military education.

“Thank you to the Naval War College and Foundation for honoring me with the Distinguished Graduate Leadership Award,” said Koehler. “I am truly humbled to accept it here in the Navy’s home of strategic thought.”

The award was established in 1996 by the Naval War College Foundation, with U.S. Army Gen. John M. Shalikashvili, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as the first recipient.

Previous awardees include U.S. Navy Adm. Scott Swift, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, in 2018; U.S. Air Force Gen. Lori Robinson, commander of U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command, in 2017; U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Cartwright, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in 2008; and Adm. William Fallon, commander of U.S. Central Command, in 2001.

Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to hedge aggressively, innovate continuously, fight distributively, delegate confidently, and command with clarity within complex battlespaces.