New Research: 76% of Brand Exposure in Video Is Invisible to Social Listening Tools

Oriane identifies Shadow Reach by analyzing all dimensions of videos beyond traditional metadata.

Oriane data shows most brand mentions on TikTok and Instagram never appear in captions or hashtags, a blind spot it calls Shadow Reach.

The gap between what people say and what they write is not noise. It is the most honest signal a brand can measure. Shadow Reach is how we turn that signal from a feeling into a number.” — Julien Rosilio, CEO and Co-Founder, Oriane

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most brand mentions in video are never written down. A creator says a brand name out loud in a tutorial. A product sits on a shelf behind a morning routine. A jingle plays under a lifestyle clip. None of it is tagged, and none of it appears in the text-based dashboards brands have relied on for a decade.Today, AI video intelligence platform Oriane released new data putting a number on that gap for the first time. Across brands measured on its platform, an average of 76% of brand video exposure lives in what creators say and show, not in what they tag or caption. Oriane calls this category Shadow Reach . Shadow Reach is brand exposure that lives inside the content of a video, spoken, shown, or heard, but never appears in captions, hashtags, or metadata, making it invisible to text-based listening tools. The term was coined by Oriane in 2026.The scale of the blind spot is clearest in a single example. Grüns, a three-year-old direct-to-consumer brand acquired by Unilever in April 2026, registered 117 video mentions in caption-based monitoring tools. Oriane found 1,426, a roughly 12x gap. The other 1,309 mentions existed only in what creators said and showed on camera.The reason legacy social listening platforms such as Brandwatch, Talkwalker, and Meltwater miss Shadow Reach is architectural. They were built for a text-based internet and analyze captions, hashtags, comments, and metadata. They do not watch the video itself. As short-form video has become the primary format for brand and creator conversation, that blind spot has widened.Oriane indexes video content at the frame level across Instagram and TikTok, mapping every product placement, logo, spoken mention, and background appearance as timestamped, searchable data. The company describes Shadow Reach as a leading cultural indicator: trends appear in video weeks before they surface in sales data, and a brand that once appeared in lifestyle content and no longer does has a problem no advertising spend will fix. Oriane reports its approach delivers roughly 80% more coverage than legacy listening stacks at roughly 30x lower cost.Oriane is backed by Antler US, Clint Capital, Secways, and Hartmann Capital, with angel investors from Google, PayPal, and Sony. Its clients include Dior, Hennessy, and Estée Lauder. The company has been accepted into LVMH La Maison des Startups, NVIDIA Inception, and the Google AI Startup program, and was a TechCrunch Battlefield finalist in 2025. The full Shadow Reach research , including methodology and brand-level findings, is available on Oriane's website.

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