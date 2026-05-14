A Dream Weekend for Romance Lovers: Romancing Portland Arrives September 2026

Romancing Portland Coming to The Sentinel

Romancing Portland: New Romance Event Celebrates Love Stories and Their Creators with Romance Authors, Panels, and a Masquerade Ball.

It’s been a dream come true for us to design a vibey weekend getaway within a historical Portland hotel. We want this event to feel like a bachelorette party where everyone is the bride.” — Heather Barnes, Sr. Marketing Manager at LeftField Media

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Romance lovers in the Pacific Northwest are getting their own boutique convention. This September, LeftField Media will launch Romancing Portland , an enchanting weekend getaway for lovers of romance novels and pop culture. At Romancing, fans are cordially invited to meet their favorite authors and bookish personalities, attend thought-provoking panels, experience fun and captivating activities, and shop—all while mingling with fellow romance lovers! Romancing Portland will take place September 11-13, 2026, at the Sentinel.“This is such an exciting time for romance readers, with the genre getting bigger and more exciting by the day,” commented Heather Barnes, Sr. Marketing Manager at LeftField Media. “It’s been a dream come true for us to design a vibey weekend getaway within a historical Portland hotel. We want this event to feel like a bachelorette party where everyone is the bride, and we’ve got some really incredible things in the works.”Romancing Portland is partnering with Portland’s romance-only bookstore, Grand Gesture Books, which will be the official bookseller for their author guests. The team is also working closely with Christine Bollow, co-owner and director of programs at Loyalty Bookstores in Washington, D.C., to acquire top-tier author talent. Authors in attendance include Emily Rath (Pucking Strong), Analeigh Sbrana (Lore of the Wilds), S.A. MacLean (Voidwalker), Alisha Rai (Enemies to Lovers), Sara Raasch (The Fake Divination Offense), Katee Robert (Shattered Gods), and Kimberly Lemming (I Punched an Alien and Now We’re in Couples Therapy).Planned events include a Mix & Mingle Cocktail Hour, a Pajama Party Movie Night, the Afterglow Brunch, and the Amberleaf Masquerade Ball. Additional features include a marketplace featuring thirty vendors, an Author Alley featuring a selection of indie romance authors, a number of programming panels and discussions, interactive workshops, crafting sessions, and more.The city of Portland is more than just the location. It’s a main character! The team behind Romancing Portland believes the city is the beating heart of the event, which is why they have carefully selected a beautiful venue with a long and fascinating history. If the walls of the Sentinel hotel could talk, they would never be in short supply of romantic tales.Fans wanting to purchase tickets and get more information about the event may do so by visiting www.romancingportland.com Romancing Portland can also be found on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Bluesky, and TikTok under the handle @romancingportland. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the newsletter for regular updates at Romancing Portland News

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