From Eurovision Breakthrough to Global Force VÆB Deliver Pure Pop Perfection on Debut Album 'VÆBOUT'

VÆB

REYKJAVíK, ICELAND, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Icelandic pop duo VÆB release their infectious new single ‘Gimme More’ alongside their highly anticipated debut album ‘ VÆBOUT ’. Marking a defining moment in their rapid ascent, the release solidifies their evolution from viral Eurovision breakthrough to one of the most exciting emerging acts on the global pop stage.VÆB’s global breakthrough arrived in 2025 with “RÓA,” an anthemic track centered on resilience and perseverance. The song won Iceland’s Söngvakeppnin by a landslide, dominating both public and jury votes, before becoming one of the standout entries at the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final. The impact was immediate and far-reaching: “RÓA” went on to become the second best-selling and second most-streamed Icelandic Eurovision entry of all time, surpassed only by Daði Freyr’s “Think About Things.” On the night of the Grand Final, it was also the most Shazamed song of the competition, generating 51% more searches than the winning entry.Fresh off a run of sold-out shows across the UK and Europe, VÆB’s spring headline run, ‘The Boat Tour’, saw the duo perform outside Iceland for the first time, packing out iconic venues and cultivating a devoted fanbase. Audiences turned out in force, many dressed in silver-clad outfits inspired by the duo’s animated visual identity, underscoring the immersive and community-driven world VÆB have built around their music.Pronounced “VIBE”, VÆB is comprised of brothers Matthias David Matthiasson and Halfdan Helgi Matthiasson. Blending sharp pop sensibilities with emotional songwriting, Gen Z humor, and a distinct visual and digital aesthetic, the duo have quickly established themselves as one of the most promising Nordic exports in recent years. Raised in a deeply musical household, Matthias (trumpet) and Halfdan (drums) developed their now-signature vocal chemistry early on, laying the groundwork for their genre-blurring sound.Now, VÆB return with lead single ‘Gimme More’, a bold and playful lead single that encapsulates their creative versatility. Originally conceived as a parody of an early-2000s-style Icelandic boyband, the track evolved into something entirely unexpected. Retaining its original melody and chord progression, the duo reworked the song from the ground up, speeding it up, reshaping the production, and ultimately transforming it into a vibrant electro-swing-infused pop anthem. Under the guidance of Ingi Bauer, “Gimme More” fully embraces VÆB’s signature blend of humor, high-energy production, and feel-good unpredictability.The release follows earlier singles ‘Þetta reddast’ and ‘GAMERBOI’, both of which have contributed to mounting anticipation for ‘VÆBOUT’. Meanwhile, “RÓA” continues its global momentum, surpassing 30 million streams on Spotify and maintaining a strong presence across radio, social platforms, and international fan communities.Beyond music, VÆB are also making significant strides in the gaming world. They have just featured in the globally renowned Chinese RPG Honkai: Star Rail as part of its third anniversary campaign. VÆB are huge lovers of gaming and the gaming community, with their video for ‘GAMERBOI’ fully leaning into their unique mix of music for the world of gaming and so much more. Produced by HOYO-MiX, the pair laid down their vocals for the game’s official theme song “Side Quest King” in the English-language version, further showcasing their limitless appeal to different creative industries.To celebrate the release of ‘VÆBOUT’ and a breakout year, VÆB will return to the road later this year for a new European tour. Highlights include a major headline show at London’s O2 Islington on September 29, set to be one of their biggest performances to date.With ‘VÆBOUT’, VÆB deliver a bold introduction to their world, one defined by energy, emotion, and unfiltered joy. As their global profile continues to rise, the duo stand poised to become one of pop’s most exciting new forces.

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