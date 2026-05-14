Elite Care Appoints Dr. Joseph Benedict as Medical Director to Accelerate Nationwide Telehealth Growth

Elite Care welcomes Dr. Joseph Benedict as Medical Director, strengthening its nationwide telehealth network across all 50 states. With deep expertise in emergency and obesity medicine, he will support scalable, compliant virtual care solutions for the ne

Elite Care appoints Dr. Joseph Benedict as Medical Director to strengthen nationwide telehealth infrastructure and support scalable virtual care growth.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Care , a nationwide virtual telemedicine provider network powering digital health and telehealth companies across the U.S., today announced the appointment of Dr. Joseph Benedict, MD, MPH, as Medical Director.The appointment marks another step in Elite Care’s continued expansion as demand rises for scalable, compliant virtual care infrastructure across weight management, hormonal health, men’s health, peptides, and other fast-growing telehealth categories.Licensed across all 50 states and board-certified in both Emergency Medicine and Obesity Medicine, Dr. Benedict brings deep clinical and operational expertise to Elite Care’s nationwide physician network.“Telehealth is growing rapidly, but sustainable growth requires strong clinical infrastructure behind the technology,” said Dr. Joseph Benedict. “Provider accessibility, operational efficiency, and consistent clinical standards are becoming critical for digital health companies looking to scale responsibly. I’m excited to join Elite Care as the company continues expanding access to high-quality virtual care nationwide.”Dr. Benedict earned his MD from the University of Washington School of Medicine and his MPH in Health Policy from the University of Washington School of Public Health. He completed his Emergency Medicine residency at Boston University / Boston Medical Center.At Elite Care, he will help support the company’s expanding telehealth infrastructure model, which enables digital health brands and telehealth platforms to scale faster through:- Nationwide provider coverage- Synchronous and asynchronous care delivery- HIPAA-compliant operational infrastructure- Scalable physician network support- Turnkey virtual care operationsAs telehealth companies continue facing operational challenges around provider access, multi-state expansion, and clinical scalability, infrastructure-focused models are becoming increasingly important across the industry.Elite Care’s nationwide physician network supports startups, emerging telehealth companies, and digital health platforms looking to launch and expand virtual care services without building clinical operations entirely in-house.With provider coverage spanning all 50 states, Elite Care continues positioning itself as a strategic clinical infrastructure partner for modern telehealth growth.For more information, visit: elite-care.health

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