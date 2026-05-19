Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Manufacturing Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Manufacturing Awards , recognising businesses that are strengthening UK manufacturing through innovation, investment, operational excellence, and leadership. These awards celebrate manufacturers and engineering-led organisations that continue to adapt, evolve, and deliver high standards across a broad range of sectors, while contributing to economic growth, skilled employment, and long-term industry resilience.The 2026 Manufacturing Awards highlight organisations that are demonstrating practical excellence through advanced manufacturing capability, strategic investment, customer-focused delivery, and responsible business leadership. From specialist engineering firms and electronics manufacturers to health product manufacturers and industrial innovators, this year’s winners and finalists reflect the breadth and strength of UK manufacturing today.Business Awards UK 2026 Manufacturing Awards Winners• Sentry Fire Safety Group – Community Impact Award• The Oxford Health Co Ltd – Best International Manufacturer• Flambeau Europe – Best Leadership• Epigenetics Ltd – Investment in Manufacturing Award• Continuous Process Solutions – Best Family Business• Lamond-Clarke Ltd – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction• Garner Osborne Circuits Ltd – Best UK Manufacturer• NSF Controls – Business Transformation Award• Oxygens – Most Innovative Manufacturing BusinessBusiness Awards UK 2026 Manufacturing Awards Finalists• Flambeau Europe – Investment in Manufacturing Award• Epigenetics Ltd – Business Transformation Award• Trust Electric Heating – Community Impact Award• Lamond-Clarke Ltd – Best Family Business• Garner Osborne Circuits Ltd – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction• NSF Controls – Best International Manufacturer• Oxygens – Best UK Manufacturer• NSF Controls – Best LeadershipThe achievements recognised in the 2026 Manufacturing Awards demonstrate the depth of capability and resilience present across the UK manufacturing sector. This year’s recognised organisations have shown how investment in technology, facilities, workforce development, and operational systems can strengthen competitiveness while maintaining high standards of quality, safety, and customer service. Many have successfully balanced growth with long-term sustainability, embedding improvements that support both productivity and responsible manufacturing practices.A number of this year’s recognised businesses have also demonstrated exceptional resilience in the face of operational and economic pressures, including large-scale transformation programmes, strategic restructuring, and significant investment during challenging periods. Across sectors including engineering, fire safety, electronics, health products, and advanced industrial manufacturing, these organisations have shown the importance of leadership, technical expertise, and adaptability in building sustainable manufacturing businesses.The awards also reflect the growing role manufacturers play beyond production alone. From contributing to industry reform and supporting local communities to improving environmental practices and investing in workforce wellbeing, the recognised organisations are helping shape a more modern, responsible, and forward-looking manufacturing sector. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their achievements and contribution to the continued strength of UK manufacturing.

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