Skytron Announces Tina Cole as President of the HSPA Foundation Board of Directors for 2026-2027

Tina Cole, Skytron's Business Development Manager of Sterile Processing, has been elected President of the HSPA Foundation Board of Directors for 2026–2027!

We're thrilled to congratulate Tina on this well-deserved honor. Her election reflects the high regard her peers have for her, and we're confident she'll lead the Foundation with distinction.” — Shawn Flynn, Business Unit Director, SPD for Skytron

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It is with tremendous excitement and pride that Skytron announces that Tina Cole, Business Development Manager of Sterile Processing for Skytron, has been nominated and voted in as President of the HSPA Foundation Board of Directors for the 2026–2027 term!Tina's election to this prestigious leadership role is a testament to the trust, respect, and confidence her colleagues place in her. She brings 21 years of dedicated service and expertise to the position, and her commitment to the mission of the HSPA Foundation has been evident throughout her involvement with the organization."We are thrilled to congratulate Tina on this well-deserved recognition," said Shawn Flynn, Business Unit Director, SPD for Skytron. “Her nomination and election by the board reflect the high regard in which she is held by her peers, and we have every confidence that she will lead the Foundation with distinction."As Board President, Tina will provide strategic leadership and guidance to the HSPA Foundation, working alongside fellow board members to advance the organization's mission and goals during the coming year.Skytron proudly stands behind Tina as she steps into this role and looks forward to the impact she will make for the sterile processing community.About Skytron LLC: Skytron innovations build on a 50-year legacy of creating patient and staff-centered environments that prioritize safety and efficiency. We take a consultative approach, actively listening to our customers’ challenges and initiatives, enabling us to align our solutions to streamline processes, reduce risk, and deliver maximum value. Our dedicated network of local specialists provide a consistent experience, supporting you from initial design through implementation and ongoing support.To learn more, visit our website at www.skytron.com or email info@skytron.com###

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