Geologist and Geophysicist Jared D. Abraham of Aqua Geo Frameworks Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

FORT LARAMIE, WY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A geophysicist is a scientist who studies the Earth’s physical properties — things like the density of rocks, how they conduct electricity, and how different materials behave beneath the surface. Instead of simply digging into the ground, geophysicists use advanced technology and physics to “see” underground, creating detailed maps of what lies below.

And their work is more important than ever.

Geophysicists play a critical role in modern society. They help locate essential resources like water, minerals, and energy. They assess natural hazards such as earthquakes, landslides, and volcanic activity. They guide safe infrastructure development and contribute to climate research, environmental protection, and sustainable resource management.

In short—their work helps build a better, safer, and more sustainable planet for all of us.

Leading this important work is Jared Abraham, Principal Geologist and Geophysicist and owner of Aqua Geo Frameworks, a Wyoming-based company dedicated to advanced scientific exploration and resource evaluation.

Aqua Geo Frameworks specializes in mapping the Earth using cutting-edge techniques in geophysics, geology, and hydrogeology — particularly through Airborne Electromagnetic (AEM) surveys. These surveys use helicopters to scan large areas of land quickly and non-invasively, allowing scientists to build detailed 3D models of what lies underground.

This approach is revolutionary.

Traditional drilling is extremely expensive—and risky. Drill in the wrong place, and you could end up with costly “dry holes.” Jared’s work helps reduce that risk by identifying the most promising locations before drilling even begins.

“We’re not eliminating the need to drill,” Jared explains, “but we’re helping people understand where they should drill.”

One of the most critical resources Jared focuses on is water.

Water is becoming increasingly scarce around the world, and understanding where it exists—and how to manage it—is essential. Aqua Geo Frameworks supports projects like Managed Aquifer Recharge (MAR) and Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR), helping communities store water underground and access it when needed.

Their work spans across major agricultural regions like Nebraska, California, Arizona, and North Dakota—areas where groundwater is vital to sustaining crops, economies, and communities.

By mapping underground water systems, Jared and his team help ensure that this precious resource is used wisely and sustainably.

Jared’s journey began with curiosity and a passion that started young. As a student fascinated by fossils, he started asking questions: Where did they come from? What lies beneath the surface?

That curiosity led him to geology—and eventually to geophysics, where he discovered a way to combine science, technology, and exploration to better understand the Earth.

In 2015, seeing a gap between slow-moving government research and the urgent needs of communities, Jared and his colleagues launched Aqua Geo Frameworks to bring this knowledge into the private sector—where it could make a faster, more direct impact.

While the technology is powerful, Jared emphasizes that geophysics is both a science and a craft.

“There’s no free ride in physics,” he says. “Everything has limitations.”

From flying helicopters at low altitudes to navigating weather conditions and interpreting complex data, the work requires precision, experience, and caution. Jared is especially mindful of the rise of new technologies like AI, encouraging people to use them wisely—but not blindly.

“Tools are only as good as how they’re applied,” he notes.

At its core, Jared’s mission is simple: help people better understand the Earth so they can make smarter, more responsible decisions.

From identifying water sources to supporting agriculture, from guiding resource development to protecting delicate environments, his work has a direct and lasting impact.

As global demand for resources grows and environmental challenges intensify, geophysicists like Jared Abraham are becoming more essential than ever.

Because when we understand what lies beneath the surface—we can better protect what’s above it.

Don’t miss his upcoming Podcast where you’ll gain real insight, discover the truth behind science, and walk away informed, educated, and inspired.

Close Up Radio recently featured Jared D. Abraham in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday May 12th at 11am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-geologist-and-geophysicist/id1785721253?i=1000767574339

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-geologist-and-geophysicist-jared-d-abraham-of-aqua-geo-frameworks-333516832

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4OBFrC0UC6fvoEyphei5Xv

For more information, please visit www.aquageoframeworks.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno

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