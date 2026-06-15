Business Awards UK Announces the Winners and Finalists of the 2026 Car Sales Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Awards UK is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2026 Car Sales Awards , recognising dealerships and automotive businesses that continue to raise standards across the vehicle sales sector through professionalism, transparency, customer care, and operational excellence. The awards celebrate businesses that have demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering reliable service, building customer trust, and adapting to the changing expectations of modern car buyers.The 2026 Car Sales Awards highlight organisations that combine traditional values with modern approaches to vehicle retail, reflecting the importance of trust, communication, and consistency in an increasingly competitive market.Business Awards UK 2026 Car Sales Awards Winners· Oasis Cars Ltd – Car Dealership of the Year· Gravel Hill Motor Group – Best Family Run Dealership· The Cotswold Collection 4×4 Ltd – Best Independent Car Dealership· DCG (DHALIWAL CAR GROUP LIMITED) – Best Used Car DealershipBusiness Awards UK 2026 Car Sales Awards Finalists· Castlefield Car Centre – Best Used Car Dealership· Motor Village – Car Dealership of the Year· CarSure of Rotherham – Best Independent Car DealershipRecognising Trust and Customer-Focused Automotive RetailThe businesses recognised in the 2026 Car Sales Awards reflect the growing importance of customer confidence within the automotive retail sector. Across the industry, dealerships are increasingly being judged not only on the vehicles they offer, but on the quality of the buying experience, the clarity of communication, and the long-term support provided after the sale. This year’s recognised businesses demonstrate how trust and accountability continue to play a central role in successful dealership operations.Many of the achievements acknowledged through these awards highlight a shift towards more transparent and customer-led approaches to vehicle sales. This includes investment in vehicle preparation standards, personalised customer support, modern digital communication, and the creation of dealership environments designed to reduce stress and uncertainty for buyers. Several recognised businesses have also shown a strong commitment to independent operations, community involvement, and maintaining high standards through carefully managed growth.The awards also reflect the resilience and adaptability required within today’s automotive market. From family-run dealerships building long-term customer relationships to independent businesses refining specialist expertise and expanding responsibly, the 2026 Car Sales Awards celebrate organisations that continue to deliver dependable service while responding to evolving customer expectations. Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists on their achievements and contribution to the UK automotive retail sector.

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