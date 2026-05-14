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The Business Research Company's CAN Bus IoT Gateways Market to reach USD 2.49B by 2030, growing at an 8.5% CAGR.

Expected to grow to $2.49 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Controller Area Network (CAN) bus device Internet of Things (IoT) gateways market has been gaining significant traction recently, driven by technological advancements and the increasing integration of connected systems across industries. This market is critical for enabling real-time communication between devices and cloud platforms, particularly in automotive and industrial settings. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, major regional players, and future outlook for this important segment.

Current Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the CAN Bus Device IoT Gateways Market

The CAN bus device IoT gateways market has experienced strong expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $1.67 billion in 2025 to $1.8 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. This growth during the historical period is largely driven by the rising use of CAN-bus systems in both automotive and industrial vehicles, increased industrial automation, adoption of embedded gateway solutions, the growing need for real-time monitoring, and the proliferation of manufacturing IoT initiatives.

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Forecasted Expansion and Emerging Trends in the CAN Bus Device IoT Gateways Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid growth, reaching $2.49 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5%. This anticipated surge is fueled by the growing deployment of cloud-based CAN-bus gateways, heightened demand for electric power communication networks, expanded use in off-highway and commercial vehicles, and the rise of hybrid and connected deployment models. Additionally, the growing emphasis on predictive maintenance and analytics is playing a significant role. Key trends during this period include wider adoption of dual and quad CAN-bus port gateways, integration with industrial control systems, enhanced high-speed and large data communication capabilities, and an increased focus on vehicle network diagnostics and testing.

Understanding the Role of CAN Bus Device IoT Gateways

CAN bus device IoT gateways serve as vital hardware interfaces that connect devices using the CAN protocol to the broader IoT ecosystem. They convert CAN-bus signals into IP-based communication formats, allowing data from vehicles, machinery, or industrial equipment to be remotely monitored and managed. These gateways support real-time data collection, control functions, and seamless integration with cloud platforms or analytics tools, making them indispensable for modern connected systems.

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The Increasing Adoption of Connected Vehicles as a Growth Catalyst

One of the primary factors propelling the CAN bus device IoT gateways market is the rising adoption of connected vehicles. Connected vehicles, equipped with internet connectivity and wireless communication capabilities, exchange data with external systems and other vehicles to enhance safety and performance. This trend is driven by consumer demand for advanced safety features, such as driver assistance systems and real-time traffic updates, which help reduce accidents and improve road safety. CAN-bus device IoT gateways facilitate these capabilities by bridging in-vehicle CAN data with cloud platforms, enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. For example, according to the 2024 Annual Report by the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA), over 300 million vehicles worldwide now feature advanced connectivity, underscoring the scale of this growth driver.

Additional Factors Supporting Market Growth

Beyond connected vehicles, broader industrial automation and the expansion of manufacturing IoT initiatives are also pushing demand for CAN bus device IoT gateways. The increasing complexity of industrial equipment and the need for seamless cloud integration make these gateways essential for real-time data acquisition and control. This expanding ecosystem supports predictive analytics and operational efficiency, further boosting market growth.

Leading Regions in the CAN Bus Device IoT Gateways Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the CAN bus device IoT gateways market, reflecting its advanced automotive and industrial technology sectors. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by rapid industrialization, increasing vehicle production, and growing adoption of connected technologies. The market report also covers other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

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